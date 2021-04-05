Homeowners in Lafayette's Myrtle Place neighborhood are asking the city's board of zoning adjustment on Thursday to overturn a decision by the director of development and planning allowing the short-term rental of a house in their residential subdivision.
The decision ultimately could determine whether short-term rentals, such as through Airbnb, will be allowed to continue in Lafayette, which has about 300 such rentals.
Colby and Jeanne Langlinais and Gordon and Alison Schoeffler, who own homes near the rental at 105 Poinsetta Dr., filed the appeal to BOZA. The property in question is owned by Bass Family Properties, whose officers include Erin and Michael Bass of Lafayette and Catherine and Kenneth Bass of Denton, Texas.
The Basses' Lafayette address is listed with the Louisiana Secretary of State Office as Iris Lane, several blocks from the house on Poinsetta Drive that they lease out through Airbnb.
The City Council in September 2020 deferred indefinitely an ordinance that would have amended the Unified Development Code defining short-term rentals and implementing "reasonable regulations," particularly in single-family residential neighborhoods. The planning commission, after hearing concerns from neighbors, had added a requirement that the rental must be owner-occupied if in a single-family residential zone.
The UDC has been replaced by the Lafayette Development Code.
In documents provided to BOZA in advance of Thursday's meeting, including a petition opposed to the Airbnb and signed by about 40 neighbors, the opposing homeowners said they already have been affected by the rental home and fear the development director's approval in this case will set a precedent for the entire city.
After the department under a previous director issued a February 2020 violation letter to Bass Family Properties, Development Director Mary Sliman in November reversed course, writing that short-term rentals are allowed because they are neither expressly prohibited nor allowed in single-family residential zones.
The homeowners appealing her decision allege that is a misinterpretation of the former UDC and Lafayette Development Code.
The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall, 705 W. University Ave.