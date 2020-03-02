Lafayette General Health officials said Monday they are prepping for handling the novel coronavirus, although there were no suspected cases in Louisiana on Monday. The virus has posed a global health threat for a month and may yet signal a pandemic.
"We are going to keep an eye out for it," said infectious disease specialist Dr. Garabet "Garo" Akoghlanian. As of Sunday night, he said, there were 23 confirmed cases in the U.S., 12 of which are linked to travel.
Joan Stokes, Lafayette General Health system vice president for quality and critical risk management, said the hospital has long had a plan in place for infectious diseases. Processes are in place.
The plan involves the use of "negative airborne isolation rooms," which LGH has at all of its locations. She urged people to use precautions similar to those for avoiding the flu. The CDC's suggestions include frequent hand washing; avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth; avoiding contact with those who are sick; cleaning and disinfecting things or surfaces frequently touched with a cleaning spray or wipes.
Dr. Amanda Logue, LGH's chief medical officer, said patients whose systems are compromised — that includes the elderly, cancer patients, etc. — should be especially vigilant.
She said the spread of coronavirus here would pose additional problems because it has been a tough flu season. She said the flu itself is probably a greater threat to people here today.
Akoghlanian and Logue both said not enough is known about this latest coronavirus and that plans may be adjusted the more health officials learn. They said the hospital is routinely holding meetings and following developments and will be "agile" if necessary.
"The key is how well prepared we are for it," Logue said. "We feel like we are doing a good job right now."
The CDC said sustained cases of the coronavirus have been identified in China, Italy, Iran, Japan and South Korea. China, Iran, Italy and South Korea have Level 3 warnings, which says travelers should avoid non-essential travel to those countries. Alert Level 2 warnings have been recommended for Japan, which means the elderly and those with chronic medical conditions should avoid travel there.
Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand posed some risk last week, but not enough to issue a warning, the CDC website said.
"The complete clinical picture with regard to COVID-19 is not fully understood. Reported illnesses have ranged from mild to severe, including illness resulting in death," the CDC website said Monday.
University of Louisiana at Lafayette officials will confer Tuesday to review the campus’ communicative disease plan with regard to the virus.
Campus spokesman Eric Maron said university leaders don’t perceive an immediate threat from the virus, which was initially identified in the Hubei province of China and has since spread to other Asian countries and other continents. For now, he said, UL Lafayette is taking direction from announcements by the Centers for Disease Control, the U.S. State Department, the World Health Organization and other agencies about what to do.
“As far as what we are doing, the university is not paying for international travel to the affected areas,” Maron said. Campus leaders will monitor new areas where the virus is located.
Maron said UL has made no decisions about summertime enrollment or student study abroad. Nor has UL decided to make any changes about student admissions for international students.
“There’s nothing really to discuss,” he said.
He said UL has one student in Spain, and another who has been accepted for study in South Korea during the summer. He said the campus is monitoring that situation. Travel to and from other countries for students, professors and visitors is guided by the State Department, he said.
UL is following the lead of the University of Louisiana System and its nine member institutions, whose board met last week in regular session at Northwestern University in Natchitoches. There, system President and CEO Jim Henderson said in prepared remarks to the board:
“Our institutions are preparing communication plans, engaging emergency preparedness personnel and closely monitoring the CDC and other organizations for the latest information on COVID-19. Our two biggest concerns are the safety of our campus community as well as ensuring our students can continue their studies should a situation arise.”
Henderson likened universities to small cities, sometimes with limited resources, and a youthful population. He said the system has remained in “constant contact” with the nine campuses, including UL Lafayette.
Robert Callahan of Sides & Associates, spokesman for the Lafayette Regional Airport, said he expects protocols will be established but thus far, the airport has received no word about how it may deal with coronavirus.
“The only thing I have heard was that the Transportation Security Administration employees have been given the option of wearing masks,” Callahan said. “None of them have taken that option.”
Callahan said the likelihood is that the airport will await further instructions from federal agencies.
He said that the airport has followed federal guidelines in dealing with other, earlier health scares, such as the Zika and Ebola viruses.
Scott Feehan, executive director of Festival International, scheduled April 22-26 in downtown Lafayette, said his team is monitoring relevant websites including the CDC in advance of the event, which will draw musicians from 25 countries.
“It’s nothing new,” Feehan said Friday. “Viruses pop up all over the world, every year.”
Nonetheless, Feehan said, festival organizers remain vigilant about protecting the musicians and the crowds.
“Our artists aren’t coming in from heavily affected areas,” he said. Many are or will be touring other U.S. states before they come to Louisiana. They follow strict regulations to safeguard their health and the health of audiences. Right now, he said, the threat level is low.
“We monitor issues like this every year,” he said. “This is the one for this year.”