Electric rental scooters are banned in Lafayette for about two months.
The City-Parish Council Tuesday approved an ordinance prohibiting the rental of electric scooters until local regulations are in place for things like permitting, fines and liability for injuries or damages.
In November and December, electric scooters from two rental companies appeared on city streets without permission from Lafayette Consolidated Government. Some complained about reckless driving on sidewalks and the way renters left the scooters on sidewalks and roadsides when they were finished riding them.
At the request of Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, both companies pulled out of Lafayette until regulations are in place. The Louisiana Legislature recently approved a bill establishing state regulations for scooter rentals and allowing local governments to enact local regulations.
Robideaux said Tuesday he requested the ban on scooter rentals in the city and unincorporated parts of the parish until those local rules are in place.
City-Parish Attorney Paul Escott, he said, advised the legal team is about 85 percent finished writing the regulations. When complete, they'll be presented to the council for adoption, which should take about two months.