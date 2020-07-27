Funeral arrangements have been set for the Youngsville mom who police say died Thursday night when her estranged husband shot her before killing himself.
Lauri Bodin, 42, is remembered in her obituary as "the ideal homemaker" and a devoted mother, known for cooking the best rice dressing and coaching soccer teams.
She's also remembered for her beautiful smile and forgiving heart.
"She was a lover of coffee, Christmas, chitchat, and gift-giving," the obituary said. "She was a fitness enthusiast and took pleasure in her daily workouts. She was sentimental, yet humorous and outgoing, and possessed a contagious laugh that could be heard around the world. Lauri took over a room with her beautiful smile. She owned a forgiving heart, in addition to a sweet, yet spicy, personality. She was characterized by her sheer resilience, witty comebacks, and great perseverance.
"Lauri touched many lives with her cheerful spirit. Her ability to love deeply, serve others, influence greatly, and her enthusiasm for life serves as a foundation for the exemplary life she led."
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church.
Visitation will be observed from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday and from 8 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Walters Funeral Home.
Bodin's death was preceded by violent incidents, abuse and a previous threat of murder-suicide, according to public records.
Trent Bodin and Lauri Walters Bodin had one adult daughter, two minor sons and had recently become grandparents.
An online fundraiser has been started to help Bodin's three children with current and future expenses.
About $18,000 has been raised in just one day.
"We all know Lauri surrounded herself with many amazing people who want to help her children as they try to process this tragedy," Brikki Martin, the fundraiser's organizer, wrote on the GoFundMe page. "This account will help them with current and future expenses. If you are reading this please pray for McKenzie, Sean, and Ethan as they now face the days, months, and years without their beautiful mother who loved them more than anything."