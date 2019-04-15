OPELOUSAS — Accused church arsonist Holden Matthews is being charged with three counts of hate crimes under the state statute. In addition, one of his three simple arson charges has been upgraded to aggravated arson after a hearing at the St. Landry Parish Courthouse.

Matthews appeared in court via video conference at 9 a.m. Monday, where he was formally arraigned and entered a plea of not guilty for all charges. District Judge James Doherty denied him bail, saying the weight of the evidence presented and the seriousness of the charges made Matthews a continued risk.

“There is a substantial amount of evidence, it appears,” Doherty said.

Matthews is now being charged with two counts of simple arson of a religious building, one count of aggravated arson of a religious building and three hate crime counts relative to his motive behind the arsons.

The hate crime charges specifically referenced the crimes being committed because of the “actual or perceived race, age, gender, religion, color, creed, disability, sexual orientation, national origin, or ancestry of the owner, or owners, or occupant or occupants of that property or because of actual or perceived membership or service in, or employment with an organization.”

The upgraded aggravated arson charge stemmed from the “immediate danger” posed to residents who were sleeping in a home 15 feet from the Greater Union Baptist Church as it burned, Browning said. He said the home’s siding adjacent to the church caught fire as a result of the blaze, and firefighters had to take “extraordinary measures” to prevent the home from catching fire.

The two residents were evacuated, he said.

Matthews is charged in a string of arsons that destroyed three predominantly black Baptist churches in St. Landry Parish in a 10-day span. The first was St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre on March 26; followed by Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas on April 2; and finally Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas on April 4.

He was identified as a suspect Wednesday and arrested Thursday morning.

A trial date has been set for September, with a pre-trial hearing scheduled for July 17. Jury selection will take place Sept. 10 and 17.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning was the sole witness to testify, providing new insight into the case and more evidence law enforcement says connects Matthews to the crime.

Digital evidence was a key new element introduced Monday. Browning said agents found copies of news reports discussing the fire on Matthews’ cell phone that he altered to take responsibility for the crimes.

“He superimposed himself on these news reports claiming responsibility for these fires,” Browning said.

Photos and videos from the churches were also pulled from Matthews’ cell phone, according to prosecutors. They were taken at the scenes of the three fires as the fires were starting and before and after emergency responders were on scene.

Photos also show Matthews returned to the scenes of the fires days later, when the churches were reduced to rubble, Browning testified.

He also said investigators found a roughly 10-second video of Matthews discussing church fires in St. Landry Parish with a friend. Matthews said gasoline was the best method to use to burn a church. Time stamps from the video indicated it was taken before the fires were committed, Browning said.

Browning also elaborated more on the physical evidence previously discussed in the crime.

He said investigators found a black Bic lighter and a pack of red oil rags in Matthews’ truck, matching the ones agents determined Matthews purchased from a Walmart hours before the first fire. Several of the rags were missing from the package, and remnants of matching rags had been found at the scenes of the fires, Browning said.

Agents also confirmed gasoline was the accelerant used in each of the three blazes, he said.

Matthews’ parents, Roy and Angela Matthews, were seated front row at the hearing, only a couple seats away from St. Landry District Attorney Earl Taylor. They were visibly distressed and during a recess both broke down in tears and stepped into a personnel anteroom off the main chamber.