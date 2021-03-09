A missing Florida man's body was recovered Monday afternoon near Whiskey Bay along Interstate 10.
The body of Thomas Porter, 72, was found by a search party under the Atchafalaya Basin bridge near where his vehicle had been discovered days earlier, according to Capt. Ginny Higgins, spokesperson for the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office.
Foul play is not suspected, Higgins said.
Porter had been missing since Thursday night, according to his daughter, Kathy Taylor. She wrote a Friday Facebook post that her father, who is diabetic, may have become disoriented while traveling home to Florida from Texas. His abandoned vehicle was discovered Friday under the Basin bridge.
Taylor's post was shared far and wide on social media, and volunteers gathered to search for the missing man in the area where his vehicle had been found.
"Heaven has gained one the coolest guys around," Taylor wrote in a Monday update to her Facebook post. "Sadly, we received updates (Monday) from the detectives in charge of the investigation that my dad's body was recovered under the Basin Bridge near where his car was found abandoned. I don't know where to even begin to thank all of the people that have helped with the investigation, offered assistance, many prayers, cooked meals, etc."
Taylor thanked the St. Martin and Iberville parish sheriff's offices for their help in locating Porter as well as volunteers who offered boats and four-wheelers to assist in the search and called local hospitals in an attempt to locate Porter.
"We were overwhelmed with everyone's generosity too!" Taylor wrote. "Family, friends, strangers all wanted to offer their help. The love we felt helped us get through this horrible time. The whole family wanted to make sure everyone knew how thankful we are to everybody."
Porter will be remembered for his kindness and generosity, according to his daughter.
"The family feels this is just an unfortunate accident," Taylor wrote. "My dad will be extremely missed. If you knew my dad, you would know how kind and sweet he was. If you needed anything my dad was there to lend a hand or offer advice. He lived life to the fullest and I will embrace all my wonderful memories!"