More than 5,700 Lafayette Parish registered voters are in danger of being removed from the voting rolls.
Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin published in the journal of record Wednesday a list of 5,715 people registered to vote in Lafayette Parish who are considered inactive.
Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters Charlene Meaux Menard said the 5,715 on the list either have not voted in the past two federal elections or the past four years.
The process is considered a canvass, she said, not a purge, because those on the list have the opportunity to make sure they are properly registered to vote.
Notices were mailed to the inactive voters' physical address. The postal service may not forward the notice to a new address if the individual moved, so it's returned to the Registrar's Office with the new address on it, Menard said. They're sent a notice at the new address advising them to update their registration, she said.
"We do this every year," she said, just not all at one time. "We're trying to update them before the presidential election."
Some on the list of Lafayette Parish registered voters show addresses in other parishes, including St. Martin and Acadia parishes. Menard said those addresses are in Lafayette Parish but their mail goes through post offices in the other parishes.
Attempts to purge voters by the states of Georgia and Wisconsin have been criticized for disproportionately affecting Democrats. With hundreds of thousands being purged statewide, the action can potentially swing the 2020 presidential election toward the Republican Party.