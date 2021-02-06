Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s administration is shutting down councilmembers’ direct access to department directors, a move it says is necessary for efficient operations.

All future departmental requests are to be routed through the chief administrative officer, Cydra Wingerter, according to Wingerter’s Jan. 25 email to councilmembers.

“This is the approach the administration has been working towards over the past year, our first year,” Wingerter wrote. “If departments are receiving direction and requests from multiple sources, not only is there a breakdown in the chain of command, it’s distracting and inefficient in accomplishing our priorities.”

Wingerter’s email addressed conflicting priorities that arise when elected officials issue instructions apart from the administration, which by charter is the supervising authority over Lafayette Consolidated Government departments. But the new policy also appears to apply to requests for information about existing projects.

The issue arose after City Councilwoman Nanette Cook's attempt to set up a meeting with the drainage and public works directors “to discuss drainage updates,” according to an email from a council secretary to departmental staff. Cook would send along a list of projects that she wanted to inquire about, the secretary wrote.

The drainage department director, Brian Smith, replied that all future inquiries should be sent to Wingerter, who then followed up with the email explaining the policy.

It was not immediately clear if Cook was able to schedule the meeting. She did not respond to queries on Saturday. None of the 10 members of the City Council and Parish Council responded to an email soliciting feedback on the policy. Wingerter did not respond to a reporter’s text requesting to discuss it further.

Two former councilmembers, Bruce Conque and Kenneth Boudreaux, said the previous two mayor-presidents, Joel Robideaux and Joey Durel, allowed unfettered access to department heads. That enabled quick responses to constituent concerns, they said.

“It was effortless communication with the department head, be it public works, be it LUS, be it the police department,” Conque said. “In most cases, in a matter of a couple hours at most, I could turn things around in terms of communicating with my constituent.”

Boudreaux said he relied on lower-level managers, in addition to directors, in helping constituents get information.

“There were numerous occasions where I was out in the field with the drainage superintendent or the drainage foreman, looking at a project, getting an explanation with a constituent,” Boudreaux said. “I mean the mayor-president or the CAO ain’t coming out there to do that, right?”

But Durel said he considered limiting departmental contact with councilmembers when district-to-district service requests became overwhelming. Such requests were “completely inappropriate,” Durel said, especially because directors need council approval for their budgets.

“Our directors would get a little frustrated. We have this councilman calling us to do this, but we are booked up for six months to get this other stuff done,” Durel said.

Ultimately, Durel said he managed to avoid any restrictions by talking individually with councilmembers, who usually understood that directors cannot report to multiple elected officials.

“We came pretty close, I have to say, a few times to pulling that trigger, but we knew when we did that it was just another wedge. So we just tried to massage it and talk to various councilmen,” Durel said.