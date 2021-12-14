After years of litigation and temporary closures, the boat launch at Lake Martin will soon be restored and will feature a new kayak launch.
The $100,000 construction project is possible thanks to an agreement between the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, St. Martin Parish Government and private landowners at the lakeshore.
The boat ramp will remain open to the public during construction, which was expected to begin Monday and be completed by spring 2022. The project will include the repair of all piers, enhancement of public parking areas and the construction of a kayak launch for public use.
"The boardwalk and pier area was really in bad shape," said St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars. "It's going to be repaired, and isn't going to look a lot different. There's an area just adjacent to the boat ramp on the south side that's a peninsula area that'll be spruced up and look a little different."
Public access to Lake Martin has been the subject of litigation for years.
In May, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries dismissed its lawsuit in the 16th Judicial District Court against a group of landowners after the parties agreed to a consent order that grants public access to the lake's boat launch and limits liability for the landowners. The agreement, which was commended by the state attorney general and parish president, has also raised concerns by some property owners and lake advocates because it prevents the public from using a portion of the land along the lakeshore.
Their concerns stem from the outcome of an earlier lawsuit between the St. Martin Parish Government and Bryan Champagne, who operates two businesses on the shore of the lake that violate parish zoning law. A district judge ruled in favor of Champagne in 2019, and a state appeals court narrowly agreed with the lower court's ruling in 2020. The Louisiana Supreme Court declined to hear the case.
In the more recent lawsuit, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries specifically asked the court to declare that the state owns the public right-of-way at Lake Martin or has a servitude at the traditional public right-of-way for public access to the lake. It also asked the court to declare that the state owns the boat launch and associated structures and that they're for public use. The consent order dismissed the state's suit.
The outcomes of both court cases effectively allow Champagne to legally restrict public access to a portion of the lakeshore through his businesses, and the 11 landowners at the landing to legally restrict public access to the lake's peninsula.
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and St. Martin Parish Government agreed to share repair and maintenance expenses in a memorandum signed by both parties in November. The memo also includes a map that illustrates that the peninsula will not be for public use.
Cedars said the recent agreement between the state, parish and landowners is a best-case scenario given the circumstances.
"We're excited to see this matter proceed to the next stage," Cedars said. "I've often said that Lake Martin is the best kept secret in Acadiana. I hope that, because of the work that's being done, it will no longer be a secret. I hope everyone has the opportunity to utilize the lake and all it has to offer."
L&R Construction Company Inc. of Kaplan is completing the state-funded portion of the Lake Martin rehabilitation project for $100,000. It is expected to take 10 weeks or less. Afterward, the parish will make repairs to the existing parking lot.
The construction project is being funded through a $100,000 sportfish restoration grant and through funds earmarked by St. Martin Parish for recreational facility maintenance.