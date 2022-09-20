Fentanyl killed the children of Acadiana mothers Casey Leleux, Denise Konow and Christy Couvillier. Their children died not knowing they were taking the synthetic opioid behind a spiraling national public health crisis.
Leleux’s daughter took what she thought was Xanax; Konow’s daughter: pain medication; and Couviller’s son: ecstasy.
“It’s bad, and we’re losing an entire generation,” Leleux says. “This drug crosses every financial [line], race, religion. It’s hitting everybody. It is not discriminating.”
Overdose deaths in Lafayette Parish have climbed 328% since 2015, according to data provided by the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. Of 137 deaths in 2021, 73% came back positive for fentanyl.
As opioid and fentanyl-related deaths rise in Acadiana, these mothers are reframing their children’s deaths to bring awareness, promote safety and seek justice for those affected by substance abuse.
Leleux, Konow and Couvillier are leading a local chapter of Millie Mattered, an organization formed by Lilly Harvey in Alexandria after her daughter, Lillie “Millie” Harvey, died of a fentanyl overdose in 2017. Millie was not a drug user, Lilly says. She was taking what she believed to be another medication, and it happened to be laced with fentanyl.
Unexpected encounters are a common cause of death. Fentanyl is often found in other drugs; an estimated 4 out of every 10 pills bought on the street contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl, according to drug enforcement research.
Millie Mattered was instrumental in passing a new law establishing a second-degree murder charge for those who provide fatal doses of fentany-laced drugs. Members of the organization have used their platform to distribute doses of the life-saving overdose drug Narcan and to humanize victims of the epidemic.
Their advocacy isn’t just combating a crisis. It’s confronting a lethal stigma around addiction.
“I am under no illusions. I know my child was an addict,” Konow says, “but I also know my child would have never done fentanyl.”
The Legislature passed “Millie’s Law,” which the governor signed last month. Under the law, someone who provides a fatal dose of fentanyl can be charged with second-degree murder. The penalty is a minimum five-year sentence with no possibility of parole within the first five years.
A history of drug addiction is common among fentanyl overdose deaths. But as these mothers see it, their children were poisoned.
Millie Mattered has made awareness and visibility priorities.
At a walk in Girard Park in March, the organization showed banners of victims’ faces and shared memories of those Louisiana has lost to opioids. It held a moonlight memorial in July to remember family members. In August, Downtown’s Lafayette sign was painted purple and white in honor of Millie Mattered.
Members use the visibility to demand accountability and attention from authorities, and to teach locals about basic intervention strategies like using Narcan, the brand name of overdose treatment drug naloxone. Although naloxone is effective and widely available, ready access to it when it’s needed can be challenging.
Opioid deaths are often sudden, out-of-sight, catching families completely by surprise.
A former addict herself, Couvillier believes that drugs have been so deadly that people don’t get the chance to seek recovery anymore. In a sense, she had the luxury of taking risks with drugs for a decade and surviving. Victims of the ongoing fentanyl epidemic are younger and dying much faster.
“I am a dying generation of long-term addicts,” Couvillier says. “First time I ever picked up was 13 to 35, I could probably tell of three people that died during that time.”
