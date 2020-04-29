Drive-up window service at five Lafayette Parish public libraries will be open starting Monday.
Beginning at noon Monday, drive-thru window service at the Main Library in downtown Lafayette and at the North, South, East and West regional libraries will be back in business after being closed for several weeks during the coronavirus stay-at-home order.
Window service will be available every day during regular library hours. The library buildings remain closed.
Patrons may collect requested materials if they have been notified they are ready for pick up. Holds and requested material from the Duson branch may be picked up at the West Regional Library drive-thru window. Requested materials from Clifton Chenier Center branch may be picked up at the Main Library drive-thru and materials requested from Milton branch can be picked up at the South Regional Library drive-thru. The Butler Memorial Branch is closed until further notice.
There are no fines for late materials at this time as all items now have a due date of May 15.
Library staff will be answering phones, pulling materials for patrons as requested, and assisting patrons of all ages over the phone or by email seven days a week.