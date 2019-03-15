Early voting begins Saturday for the March 30 election.
In Lafayette Parish, the only item on the ballot is a proposed 1 percent sales tax that will be voted on only in the city of Scott.
The ballot proposition says the tax is expected to generate $2.4 million a year and would be collected only in the city of Scott starting Oct. 1. Two-thirds of the money the tax generates will be dedicated to fire and police protection while the remaining one-third will be used for parks and recreation, sewer, roads, drainage and economic development.
Early votes may be cast from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. March 16 through March 23, with the exception of Sunday, at the Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters office, 1010 Lafayette St. in downtown Lafayette.