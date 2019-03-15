ACA.lafearlyvote.102616004
Area residents go and come at the Lafayette Parish Government Building during the first day of early voting Tuesday, October 25, 2016, in downtown Lafayette, La.

Early voting begins Saturday for the March 30 election.

In Lafayette Parish, the only item on the ballot is a proposed 1 percent sales tax that will be voted on only in the city of Scott.

The ballot proposition says the tax is expected to generate $2.4 million a year and would be collected only in the city of Scott starting Oct. 1. Two-thirds of the money the tax generates will be dedicated to fire and police protection while the remaining one-third will be used for parks and recreation, sewer, roads, drainage and economic development.

Early votes may be cast from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. March 16 through March 23, with the exception of Sunday, at the Lafayette Parish Registrar of Voters office, 1010 Lafayette St. in downtown Lafayette.

