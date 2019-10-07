Cox and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana announced Monday they would be partners in opening a digital resource center at South Louisiana Community College, which will be free and open to the public. Online resources at the Cox Digital Academy will also be available in Spanish. The program will be available on 10 new computer Chromebooks donated by Cox.
“The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Louisiana Foundation are thrilled to continue the efforts of bridging the digital divide of the Hispanic grassroots community alongside great partners like Cox and South Louisiana Community College,” said Mayra Pineda, president and CEO of HCCL. “By bridging this gap, we are increasing employment opportunities and improving new career and educational paths.”
In addition to Lafayette, digital resource centers will also be opened in Baton Rouge and New Orleans. The centers are part of Cox’s commitment to narrowing the digital divide, according to a prepared statement from Cox.
Spanish-language resources available at the Cox Digital Academy range from computer and internet basics to educational games for students of all ages. Some of the content includes:
• How to use media and tech to raise bilingual kids
• Overview of how to effectively use parental controls
• Facts about online predators, cyber bullying and general bullying
• Cyber Safety, including social media tips and warning signs to look out for
• Apps designed to help students boost their math skills over summer vacation
• Kindergarten readiness resources
Cox and HCCL will also work together to educate families about the discounted home internet service available through Cox’s Connect2Compete program.
“We are committed to offering every child the opportunity to reach his or her full potential through access to a fast and reliable internet connection which is essential for thriving in today’s world,” said Raiza Pitre, Cox Business account executive and vice chairwoman for HCCL. “Cox’s expanded Connect2Compete program includes digital literacy training tools through the free Cox Digital Academy, which is now available in Spanish.”
Information about Connect2Compete, Cox’s discounted internet service, is also available at the resource centers. Families, with at least one K-12 student, who are living in public housing or qualify for free or reduced school lunch through the National School Lunch Program are eligible to sign up for the Connect2Compete discounted internet service at home.