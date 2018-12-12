The popular saying "Every vote counts" was quite true in Church Point's Saturday election. Parish officials on Wednesday certified the alderman's race in Ward 2 was decided by just one vote.
When the dust settled, the final count was 145 in favor of Nelson "Kim" Cormier and 144 for incumbent Joy Daigle. Both Democrats in the small Acadia Parish town of just over 4,500 people, the race was a second attempt at finding a winner after the Nov. 6 election saw them tied at 145 votes each.
"It's been a very long time anywhere in the state, but especially here. I've been here 19 years, and this was the first tie we've ever had," said Blaine Faulk, Acadia Parish chief deputy clerk of court. "I asked the previous clerk, and he said it has happened, but it hasn't happened in at least 20 or 30 years. I'd probably want to buy a lottery ticket at the same time that happens cause what are the chances?"
Cormier, who is a retired police officer, said he felt the race overall went "OK," and he's glad all his supporters from the first election came out to vote again for the second election.
"Every vote does count, and it does matter; don't let anybody tell you different," Cormier said.
Daigle, who works as a paraprofessional educator at Church Point Elementary, said she will continue to work and volunteer to help her community even after the loss.
"For me, I don't consider it that I lost a position; I consider it that I was shy a vote to have a title," Daigle said. "My little town is very special to me. I'm very involved in the community and I don't need a title to stay involved and support my town."
According to state law, the first tie had to be decided in the Dec. 8 election. If it had been a tie again, there would have to have been a third election held on the third Saturday after the last election, which would have fallen on Dec. 29.