Coronavirus spread in Acadiana continued to slow at a modest pace last week, and a high plateau appeared likely through the end of the month. Declines in local COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to pick up steam, however.
New cases in the seven-parish region declined 9% over the week ending on Jan. 13 from the previous seven-day period, while test volumes declined by 2%. Test volumes vastly outpaced new cases in the previous seven-day period, pushing down positivity rates that were soaring at the start of the year.
The positivity rate in the seven-parish Region 4 dipped from 9.7% to 8.6% as of Jan. 20, according to the state’s calculation. In Lafayette Parish, the region’s largest, the rate dropped from 10.2% to 9.8%. The state reports positivity on a weekly basis, and on a seven-day lag.
Daily case and test counts over the last week show a slowing recovery from a prolonged winter holiday spike. Week-over-week case counts are still declining, although not as quickly, and test volumes are starting to wane as well.
The number of new cases reported in Region 4 over the last seven days was 7% of newly reported tests, and that percentage — which is not the same as positivity rate — has remained essentially flat over the last week. Three weeks ago, the case-to-test ratio was more than 12%.
The state’s positivity calculation is based on the number of positive test results — including from people who test multiple times — as opposed to new cases.
The region’s positivity rates and case-to-test ratios remain historically high, despite significant improvements. These measures were usually below 5% in the lulls of late spring and early fall.
Weekly case counts are also stuck at high levels.. The seven-day caseload seemed to stall out in the 1,400-1,500 range over the past week. That is about half the early January peak, but still more than triple what was seen in October.
There had been 1,489 new cases reported over seven days of Wednesday; on Oct. 27 there had been 449.
Hospitalizations continued to show encouraging declines, though it is not clear if such progress will continue if case counts bottom out at current levels. There were 161 COVID-19 inpatients in the region’s hospitals on Wednesday, marking a 17% week-over-week decline.
That was the sharpest drop in hospitalizations since the week ending Dec. 24.
Acadiana’s fall and winter spike showed up in mid-November, and the region has not recovered since then. Improving trends in the second half of December sharply reversed following the Christmas and New Year holidays.