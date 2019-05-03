Vice President Mike Pence landed in Lafayette just after noon Friday aboard Air Force 2.
Pence will visit St. Landry Parish on Friday afternoon to offer support to the three historically black Baptist churches destroyed by an arsonist in late March and early April, a White House official confirmed.
The vice president will tour the remains of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church and meet with the Rev. Gerald Toussaint and other community leaders to offer his support, the official said. Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser also confirmed he and U.S. Rep Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, would attend with other officials, per a tweet from his staff.
U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, is also slated to attend, his communications director Ty Bofferding confirmed. Cassidy said he appreciated Pence’s gesture and plans to work with community leaders to “continue the healing process and support those affected by this tragedy.”
Mount Pleasant was the third church ravaged in the string of arsons. The three churches — St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre, Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas and Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas — were destroyed in a 10-day span between March 26 and April 4.