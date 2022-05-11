After the pandemic started in March 2020, the federal government began using a public emergency order known as Title 42 to quickly turn away immigrants, including asylum seekers, at the U.S.-Mexico border. Launched by the Trump administration, the public health order has continued under the Biden administration.
But in April, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a plan to end Title 42 on May 23 based on the wide availability of vaccines and declining COVID-19 cases.
The decision sparked a national legal battle that could be decided in Lafayette on Friday in the courtroom of Judge Robert Summerhays of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana.
On April 25, Summerhays indicated during a closed status conference that he intended to block the Biden administration from ending the pandemic-related asylum restrictions on May 23, after more than 20 Republican-led states filed a lawsuit against the CDC decision.
On Wednesday, Summerhays, who was appointed by former President Trump, extended his order to block the Biden administration from ending Title 42.
As the May 13 hearing approachines, here’s what you need to know about the law – and why it matters in Louisiana.
Title 42: what is it?
Title 42, which is part of the Public Health Service Act of 1944, states that whenever the U.S. surgeon general determined the presence of a communicable disease in another country, the health officials could prohibit “the introduction of persons and property from such countries or places,” with the approval of the president.
The order might is allowed to last as long as health officials consider it necessary. In 1966, the authority over the determination was transferred from the U.S. surgeon general to the director of the CDC.
In March 2020, when COVID-19 cases sharply rose in the United States, the Department of Health and Human Services issued an interim rule to create “an efficient regulatory mechanism to suspend the introduction of persons” to prevent the virus from spreading into the U.S.
Along with the interim rule, former CDC Director under Trump, Robert Redfield, issued an order suspending the introduction into the United States of all “persons traveling from Canada or Mexico,” with the exemptions of U.S. citizens, permanent residents, or Green Card holders, and their spouses and children.
According to a report by Associated Press, it was Vice President Mike Pence who directed Redfield to use the emergency powers to seal U.S. borders, overruling scientists at the agency who said there was no evidence the action would slow the coronavirus.
The order was renewed every 30 days until a final rule became effective and allowed the CDC to issue the October 2020 Order, which is still being used to expel asylum seekers at the border.
The unaccompanied children’s exemption under Biden
In February 2021, two weeks after he was sworn in, Biden signed an executive order that ordered the HHS and the CDC to “promptly review and determine whether termination, rescission, or modification of the Title 42 orders is necessary or appropriate.”
On July 19, 2021, the CDC issued a new order excepting unaccompanied children from being expelled. Under the new administration, border officials also allowed certain migrants to enter the country anyway, if there are “significant law enforcement, officer and public safety, humanitarian, and public health interests.”
But Title 42 broadly remained active, prompting harsh criticism by pro-migrant advocacy groups and immigration attorneys across the country.
Immigration officials said they used the order nearly 1.8 million times to expel migrants since Title 42 was active, over 400,000 of those occurring during fiscal year 2022, which began in October.
That, however, does not mean that 1.8 million people tried to cross the border illegally from Mexico.
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, under Title 42, the recidivism rate, which indicates the percentage of people apprehended more than one time, has increased to 27%. The previous rate was 7%.
Pro-migrant advocacy groups said that because of Title 42, since Biden took office, there have been more than 10,000 documented cases of abuse against asylum seekers stuck in Mexico, including kidnapping, rape, torture and other violent attacks.
If Title 42 ends May 23, what happens then?
According to estimates by Homeland Security, up to 18,000 daily encounters might take place at the border when Title 42 ends, which is double the current rate. To handle the projected increase, the agency has recently released a plan that includes vaccines for migrants in U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody. It also increased the capacity of federal centers to 18,000 and added more CBP officers at the border.
The moment Title 42 expires, the asylum system would return to procedures outlined in the Immigration and Nationality Act, known as INA, enacted by the U.S. Congress in 1952, which has been regulating the immigration processes for decades.
Why does it matter in Louisiana?
The decision over Title 42 will affect the broadly criticized detention system inside the state. Over the past five years, private prison firms, including GEO Group and LaSalle Corrections, granted federal funds to run ICE facilities in remote, rural Louisiana areas that detained thousands of asylum seekers, in some cases for months.
Pro-migrant advocacy groups have consistently decried filth, episodes of abuse, and lack of medical care inside those facilities. A funding mechanism known as guaranteed minimum continues to cost an extra $8 million every month to Louisiana taxpayers.
If Title 42 ends, the number of new asylum seekers enrolled in Alternative to Detention programs such as SmartLINK, could increase, too. A tracking app used by ICE and run by BI Inc., a subsidiary of GEO Group, the technology was broadly used by the ICE field office in New Orleans, which ranked No. 3 out of the 24 field offices in the number of asylum seekers beeing monitored.