Three maps of proposed new Lafayette Parish and City Council districts have been drawn up to more evenly distribute the population in each district based on the 2020 Census.
The councils are expected Tuesday to approve resolutions making the new dstrict maps available to the public with at least two public hearings to get feedback from residents.
The new maps must be approved by the councils by June of 2023, prior to the next election in October of 2023.
Current districts were based on population measured in the 2010 Census. Results of the 2020 Census released in August show an increase in residents in and around Youngsville and a loss in population in minority districts.
As a result, the districts must be redrawn to even out as much as possible the number of residents each district contains.
The largest growth was recorded in Parish Council District 3 represented by Josh Carlson, the district that includes Youngsville and Broussard. As a result, District 3 has to be redrawn to eliminate some residents.
All three proposals transfer residents west of Verot School Road into District 4 represented by John Guilbeau.
The Parish Council's only majority minority district, District 5 represented by A.B. Rubin, is in the northeastern part of the parish. It lost population so has to be expanded to pick up more residents.
District 5, under all three proposals, will be extended to include residents from the Evangeline Thruway/Interstate 49 to East Gloria Switch Road then cross the Thruway to incorporate residents west of I-49 from West Gloria Switch Road to Parfait Road. Those areas currently are part of District 1 represented by Bryan Tabor.
In all three proposals, a section of the city from Doucet Road to Ambassador Caffery Parkway and from Johnston Street to the Vermilion River, including Mount Vernon, Broadmoor and Brentwood, will shift from Parish Council District 4, represented by John Guilbeau, to District 2, represented by Kevin Naquin.
Naquin, however, is term limited so he won't be able to run for re-election in 2023.
No one on the City Council is term limited, so all are eligible to seek another term in the 2023 elections.
The proposed City Council maps retain two majority minority districts. Under all three City Council proposals, District 3 represented by Liz Hebert contain 24,495 residents and appear identical to one another.
City Council District 4, represented by Andy Naquin, under alternative 2 picks up more than 2,000 residents, while District 4, represented by Nanette Cook, loses more than 3,000 residents under alternative 4.