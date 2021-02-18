Lafayette Parish’s positivity rate for coronavirus infections improved dramatically in the second week of February, and Lafayette appears poised to become eligible to resume limited indoor bar service as of next week.
Positivity in Lafayette dropped from 6.2% to 3.8% from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10, according to the Louisiana Dept. of Health’s latest figures. Bars may reopen at 25% occupancy in parishes where positivity is below 5% for two straight weeks. Parishes must “opt in” to do so by formally notifying state authorities.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory previously opted in to allow bars to reopen in late September, soon after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the policy. But Lafayette was legally required to shut down again two months later, when positivity exceeded 5% for two weeks in a row.
Guillory had already shut down local enforcement of state restrictions by the time the fall-winter infection surge pounded the Acadiana area, and dozens of establishments in the parish skirted bar restrictions by obtaining conditional restaurant licenses from the state.
The state reports positivity every Wednesday, with a week lag. The next report on Feb. 24 will determine positivity for the week ending on Feb. 17. Guillory’s spokesman, Jamie Angelle, said he had not yet spoken with Guillory about opting into bar reopenings.
Acadia Parish is the only parish in the seven-parish Acadiana region currently eligible for limited indoor bar service. St. Landry Perish, where positivity dipped to 4.7% in the most recent report, could also become eligible next week.
Acadiana’s recovery from the prolonged seasonal surge picked up steam this month, and the improvement has been especially dramatic in Lafayette, the region’s largest parish. Lafayette now sports the region’s lowest positivity rate.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Acadiana remain elevated compared with early fall, but week-over-week reductions are continuing at a healthy clip. There were 69 COVID-19 inpatients in the region as of Feb. 17, marking a 32% decrease from Feb. 10. On Oct. 17, a few days before sustained rises in hospitalizations, there were 45 COVID-19 inpatients in the region.