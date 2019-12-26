Fatal overdoses involving opioids continued to spike in Lafayette Parish in 2019, even as the national rate appeared to be slowing. Opioid-involved deaths continued to rise across Louisiana as well, but not as quickly as in Lafayette Parish.
In Lafayette Parish, there were 19 fatal overdoses involving fentanyl in the first 10 months of 2019, already a 46 percent increase over the entire previous year, according to the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office. Heroin-involved deaths numbered 21 through October, surpassing the total 2018 figure of 18.
Those figures build on steady increases over the past five years: in 2015, there were no fentanyl-involved fatal overdoses in Lafayette Parish, and only four that involved heroin.
The numbers of opioid-involved fatal overdoses in 2018 and 2019 — already surging beyond previous years — almost certainly would have been higher if not for the availability of Naloxone, an anti-overdose drug that Lafayette Parish sheriff’s patrol deputies began administering in October 2017.
Deputies, who use Naloxone on people who are unresponsive while suffering an overdose, are seeing the need to do so with increasing frequency. They administered the drug 10 times in 2018 and 16 times in 2019 through mid-December, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman John Mowell. People receiving the drug were successfully revived in each case, Mowell said.
“The numbers are increasing, but on the positive side, it’s a save every time so far,” Mowell said.
Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Office has provided Naloxone to sheriff’s offices across the state, courtesy of a $1 million settlement with Pfizer. Additionally, Health Secretary Rebekah Gee has ordered that pharmacists make Naloxone available to the general public without a prescription.
Nationally, fatal drug overdoses of any sort began to decrease slightly in 2017 after soaring in the years prior, according to Centers for Disease Control estimates. The marginal-but-steady declines in all types of fatal drug overdoses have continued over the past two years, while those involving opioids have been stagnant. Overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids such as fentanyl have continued to rise, but at much slower rates than prior to 2018.
The state, meanwhile, saw 470 opioid-involved deaths in 2018, an 11% annual increase. Increases in the previous two years were 19% and 24% respectively. State officials are hoping a $30 million federal grant will help 2,300 people get treatment who wouldn’t have otherwise.
With the help of the LSU Health Sciences Center, the grant money is being used to expand services to uninsured people at 10 private clinics across the state that specialize in severe opioid addiction. The money is also being used to train physicians in “medication-assisted treatment,” which refers to a treatment approach that combines medication and therapy. As part of the grant, newly hired teams of mental-health professionals and nurses are providing individual attention to people in recovery.
“We haven’t seen a slowing or plateauing of our rates yet,” said Joseph Kanter, an administrator with the Louisiana Department of Health who focuses on combatting the opioid crisis. “We really hope or expect to see that soon, because over the past two years is when a number of these evidence-based practices got implemented in Louisiana.”
Overdose deaths in East Baton Rouge Parish, as in Lafayette, are not slowing down, said Coroner Beau Clark, who was one of the first in Louisiana to notice a sudden spike in heroin deaths in 2013.
“I think there’s more illicit drugs coming into the country through Mexico,” Clark said. “We live on the I-10 corridor, which goes from the east coast to the west coast, so we are a main passage for the distribution of illicit narcotics, specifically opioids.”
The percentage of fatal overdoses that involved multiple drugs has also increased in Lafayette Parish, from 47% in 2015 to 68% this year. That corresponds with significant annual increases in the total number of times any opioid showed up in toxicology reports, suggesting the range of drugs people are using is expanding.
Abuse of depressants such as opioids builds tolerance, making it increasingly difficult to get high, Clark said, and the compulsion to increase dosages while adding new drugs to the mix is part of what makes opioid addiction so deadly.
“They might say, you know what really works for me, is if I mix opioid A, opioid B and opioid C, then I can get high. That’s why it’s deadly,” Clark said. “It’s really the synergistic effect that kills them. The system can’t handle that much depression.”
While fatal opioid cocktails can include a variety of drugs such as morphine and oxycodone, the pairing of fentanyl and heroin is a cornerstone of the epidemic. Fentanyl is 50 times stronger than heroin, and Kanter said it is now mixed in with most heroin available on the street. The two drugs are indistinguishable to buyers, meaning they can’t assess the strength of the doses.
“Buyers on the street have no idea if or how much fentanyl is in their supply,” Kanter said. “They are essentially taking much more heroin than they think, much more than they may be used to.”