An appeals court is scheduled Wednesday to hear arguments on a lawsuit challenging whether errors in new city of Lafayette council district boundary descriptions can be corrected without another home rule charter vote.

Lafayette attorneys Lane Roy and Gary McGoffin confirmed Friday that the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal scheduled oral arguments for 10 a.m. Wednesday in Lake Charles. After the oral arguments, the case will be submitted for a decision by the court, Roy said in an email.

Roy represents businessman Keith Kishbaugh, who sued to stop corrections to the council districts through a City-Parish Council-approved ordinance.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

+3 Secretary of State to withhold voter lists from Lafayette council candidates until Aug. 1 Candidates for the new Lafayette City Council are being hindered from campaigning because the Louisiana Secretary of State Office will not rel…

Gary McGoffin represents six of more than 300 residents left without a city council district because of the errors. The six intervened in the lawsuit in support of allowing the corrected descriptions with an ordinance. Until the corrections are made, they don't have a city council district in which to vote and can't qualify to run for the city council.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeal granted a request by Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin for an expedited hearing. Signing the order are Appeal Court Judges Sylvia Cooks, John Saunders and D. Kent Savoie.

An expedited hearing is critical in resolving the matter before qualifying begins for the new city of Lafayette council seats Aug. 6.

The City-Parish Council in 2018 voted to place on the Dec. 8 ballot a home rule charter amendment splitting the nine-person council into two five-person councils, one for the city of Lafayette and one for the parish. Voters approved the split Dec. 8.

Ten days after the election it was discovered that, in the rush to meet election deadlines, descriptions of the new city council districts didn't match maps of the districts. Neither was included on the Dec. 8 ballot, but in backup information attached to the ordinance calling for the election.

The council decided, based on the opinion of the city-parish attorney's office, to correct the descriptions with a council ordinance, which it did in March.

The Louisiana Attorney General's Office opined that another vote of the public was needed to make the corrections. Kishbaugh sued in April to stop implementation of the corrections with the council ordinance. Ardoin intervened in the lawsuit.

District Judge John Trahan ruled in May that the council ordinance was the proper way to correct the errors. Kishbaugh and Ardoin filed appeals.

+4 Judge throws out lawsuit challenging fixes to Lafayette charter amendment Elections for the new Lafayette City Council and Lafayette Parish Council can go forward Oct. 12 as planned.

The election for the new city and parish councils is Oct. 12. Qualifying is Aug. 6-8.

Kishbaugh attorney appeals ruling that would allow ordinance to fix Lafayette charter An appeal has been filed challenging a judge's ruling that errors with new city of Lafayette and parish of Lafayette council districts can be …

+2 Secretary of State appeals decision in Lafayette charter lawsuit Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin on Friday filed a petition appealing a district judge's ruling that says the Lafayette City-Parish Co…

AG Landry fires back at Lafayette council, attorney over charter issue Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry fired back Thursday at the Lafayette City-Parish Council and its attorneys over whether precinct errors…