Public speakers will have only three minutes to address the Lafayette City and Parish Councils if those bodies approve a resolution up for consideration Tuesday.
The resolution also calls for Parish Council meetings to start at 4:30 p.m. and limits the length of council meetings.
"I feel like this lines up with the continued efforts of the city of Lafayette and its officials to keep people quiet," Devon Tre Norman, a regular speaker at council meetings, said Monday.
Will Thiele, another regular speaker at meetings, agreed.
"This is just clearly another effort in a string of efforts to limit people’s speech at council meetings," he said.
Because of a home rule charter amendment approved by voters, the City-Parish Council was replaced in January with a City Council and a Parish Council. Both groups meet on the first and third Tuesdays of each month. The Parish Council meetings begin at 5 p.m., followed by joint meetings of both councils. City Council meetings start after the joint meeting ends.
The schedule makes for long days for staff and City Council members. One meeting day began at 5 p.m. July 21 with a Parish Council meeting and ended at 2:45 a.m. July 22 when the City Council meeting finally adjourned. Others have stretched past 10 and 11 p.m.
Recently, the councils switched public comment or open mic nights to every other meeting in an effort to reduce the length of meetings. Residents can address the Parish Council about any item not on the agenda on the first Tuesday of the month and the City Council on the third Tuesday of the month.
"We're just trying to make it fair for everybody," City Council Chairman Pat Lewis said Monday.
If the resolution is approved by both councils, the Parish Council meetings will begin at 4:30 p.m. and not exceed 1½ hours unless a majority of the council votes to extend a meeting by 30 minutes.
Joint meetings will continue to begin at 5:30 p.m. or whenever the Parish Council meeting ends.
City Council meetings will continue to start at 6 p.m. but will be limited to four hours in length unless the council votes to extend the meeting for 30 minutes.
Residents will be limited to three minutes when addressing the city or parish councils or joint meetings, whether for open mic nights, resolutions or ordinances. Currently, speakers have a five-minute limit.
It appears the resolution also pushed the open mic comments to the end of each meeting instead of at the beginning. Lewis said it's unfair to make people who attend a meeting for a specific agenda item to have to wait for hours while people not on the agenda get to speak first.
"It makes me very, very upset to know that especially those chairmen who claim to be for the people and for the rights of the people are trying to limit the amount of public input," Norman said Monday. "It's more than just the two minutes being taken away. It's moving the meetings up to when people are at work. They're doing everything to try to discourage people from being part of the process."
If meetings are lasting until 3 a.m., Thiele said, it's because residents have a lot to say about the way the city and parish are being run and the decisions the mayor-president and councils are making.
It's already difficult with five minutes to appeal to council members to change their minds using facts and emotion, Thiele said. With less time, he added, residents will be forced to resort simply to emotional appeals which is not a productive dialogue.