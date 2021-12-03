Changes may be coming in 2022 to the organizational structure of the Bayou Vermilion District, which includes the Vermlionville living history museum and bayou cleanup operations.
Last week, long-time CEO David Cheramie resigned under pressure as the board was days away from a third attempt at firing him.
Cheramie is being offered $15,000 to release the BVD and board from any liability and lawsuits related to his departure, including age discrimination claims.
"He's been here since 2012," Board President David Eaton said at a special meeting Thursday. "I do want to make sure he's taken care of. I appreciate the work he's done for BVD."
BVD board member Holden Hoggatt agreed, calling Cheramie "a cultural asset" and his departure "somewhat of a shocker."
The BVD board Thursday appointed office manager Kim Fournet as his temporary replacement, but decided not to immediately begin the search for a permanent CEO.
Instead, Board President David Eaton appointed a four-person committee to first review the master plan and the CEO's job description.
"The reason we're at this point where Dr. Cheramie chose to resign," board member Karen Hail said, "is because of changes coming to the organization."
She suggested reviewing the master plan and the purpose of the organization before seeking a new CEO.
Already, because of the board's displeasure with Cheramie and operation of the facilities, directors were appointed to oversee Vermilionville and the bayou division.
Cheramie and the staff of Vermilionville irked the board when the staff issued a statement condemning systemic racism after the May 2020 death of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Four board members resigned in protest, including Calvin Leger, who was soon reappointed and spearheaded efforts to fire Cheramie.
Some of those appointed to the board in the past few years have taken a hard line with Vermilionville's operations. The living history museum, which includes a restaurant and gift shop, operates at a deficit. Some board members believe it should be self-reliant.
Lafayette Parish property owners pay a .75-mill property tax that generates about $1.5 million a year for Vermilionville and bayou operations. The tax is up for renewal in 2026.
Like many museums and tourist attractions, Vermilionville suffered during government-ordered closures for the COVID-19 pandemic.
Appointed to the committee to review the master plan and job description are Leger, Hail, Mark Wiltz and Glynn Shelly Maturin, who was appointed to the BVD board by the Parish Council Tuesday. The committee is to report back to the full board with its recomendations in February.