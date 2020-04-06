Homelessness in Acadiana was on the rise even before the coronavirus pandemic throttled the local economy, and advocates fear the pandemic will worsen the problem in two ways: by putting more people out of work while forcing shelters to reduce bed space.
Hotels, meanwhile, are suffering dramatic cuts in occupancy during the typically brisk spring season. In what seems like an obvious win-win solution, the Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homelessness is trying to match people who need shelter with hotels that need occupants. But someone still must pay the room rates, even when supportive hoteliers offer discounts.
The federal aid package known as the CARES Act could provide the needed funding with homelessness assistance grants, but much needs to happen before that money is in hand. The homelessness coalition is asking for donations in the meantime, but it has thus far raised only a fraction of what’s needed.
There are an average of 414 people experiencing homelessness in the eight-parish Acadiana region on any given night, according to a 15-month rolling average of shelter intakes and outtakes that the coalition tracks. The coalition’s executive director, Leigh Rachal, said that is close to a preliminary “point in time” count for 2020, though she said the final count for this year needs additional verification.
That would mean homelessness in Acadiana increased about 15% over last year, confirming a worrisome trend shift. The annual point-in-time counts showed a 54% decrease in homelessness over eight years, bottoming out in 2017 at 337 people. But the counts ticked back up over the next two years to about 360, and the increase this year — if confirmed — would mark the sharpest rise since the Great Recession.
While it's difficult to pinpoint the reason for the increase, the spike in homelessness coincides with rising rental costs in the Lafayette area, as determined by the Dept. of Housing and Urban Development. Fair market rent for an average one-bedroom apartment in the Lafayette area this year is $795, which is a 9 percent increase over 2019 and second-highest in the state after New Orleans.
"We are not seeing an increase in subsidized housing. We are not seeing an increase in rental assistance in any way, shape or form," Rachal said. "We are just seeing a rise in cost, and not a rise in supports.”
More people entered shelters than exited them over the past 15 months, Rachal said, and that was before social distancing measures forced an approximate 20% reduction in shelter beds, according to the coalition’s count.
“So now we expect there will be even more per month to become homeless,” Rachal said. “Yet we have literally no resource in terms of emergency shelter to offer those folks, because the emergency shelters are full and stagnant.”
Louisiana stands to gain $8.6 million in CARES Act grants for homelessness assistance, but the state must submit a plan for using that money to obtain it. A spokeswoman for the Louisiana Housing Coalition said she expects the federal government to deliver the money about two weeks after submission, but she did not know how long it would take to devise the plan. Until then, state officials consider the $8.6 million allotment to be an estimate, said the spokeswoman, Na’Tisha Natt.
Natt said she did not know how long it would take to devise the plan, though a “listening session” with regional housing entities including the Acadiana coalition was scheduled for Monday.
“Everything right now is still ongoing. It’s so fluid, things are changing every day,” Natt said. “We are just trying our very best to meet the demand we are experiencing today and foreseeing what’s going to happen in the future.”
The housing corporation will eventually administer the money directly to the regional entities, and Rachal wants to direct some of the Acadiana proceeds to the region’s hoteliers — who are badly in need of customers.
Hotels were averaging 25% occupancy in the last week of March, said Ben Berthelot, chief executive of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission. Typical occupancy in March is about 70%, he said.
Tolerance for occupancy slumps will vary according to the property, Berthelot said, but the recent drop in business is severe enough to present an existential threat to the hospitality industry.
“I can just tell you 25% is not a number that anybody can sustain for a long period of time,” Berthelot said.
The coalition is attempting to raise $60,000 for hotel beds until CARES Act grants are available. As of Monday, the effort had garnered only $3,580. One shelter director in New Iberia, meanwhile, said his organization is already placing new clients in hotel rooms, in the hope that CARES Act grants will eventually cover the cost.
Iberia Homeless Shelter, Inc. has booked hotel rooms for six families who have contacted the shelter since the crisis began, said its director, Stephen Etienne. Eight existing clients were moved to private apartments, he said. Two people remain at the shelter, which averages about 16 per night, Etienne said.
“As the phone calls come in, we just get it done, man. Even if we’ve got to call private citizens. We’ve just been lucky to get it done,” Etienne said.
In Lafayette, the Salvation Army emergency men’s shelter had to reduce its capacity from 38 to 20, but the shelter is now allowing men to stay around the clock. In normal times the shelter is open from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. and accepts overnight guests on first-come-first-serve basis. Staff that normally works in the Salvation Army thrift store, which is temporarily shuttered, have shifted responsibilities to support the extended shelter hours, helping to stave off layoffs, said Corps Officer Samantha McGee.
Curiously, demand for emergency shelter at the Refinery Mission in Opelousas has noticeably decreased since the pandemic crisis began, said executive director Johnny Carriere. The men’s shelter typically has 64 emergency beds, with a waiting list of more than a dozen, he said. Carriere said the shelter has not kicked anyone out to make room, but it also is temporarily refusing new clients once people leave.
There are now about 50 men at the shelter, and new applications are coming in at a much slower pace than normal, Carriere said. Carriere said he suspects that “people are just scared” to contact the shelter during the crisis; families being more generous with struggling loved ones is another possibility.
“It’s quite the opposite of what we thought would happen,” Carriere said. “But I have a feeling there will be a huge influx once this passes over. I think it will pick back up and be probably higher than it was before.”