Our Lady of Lourdes Women’s and Children’s Hospital unveiled its new family rooms Wednesday in partnership with the Ronald McDonald House Charities of South Louisiana and plans to create an even larger facility in the future.
The 1,500-square-foot facility is intended to provide no-cost boarding for families while their children receive medical treatment at the hospital, said Jeigh Stipe, senior director of Our Lady of Lourdes Foundation. The addition cost $750,000 to complete, which was mostly funded through individual donor support.
The facility is equipped with three sleeping rooms, internet access, a play area, private bathrooms and showers, laundry facilities and a small kitchen and fridge.
The idea to create a space for families came from MacLaff CEO EJ Krampe, whose business operates McDonald’s restaurants in Louisiana.
“This was a dream of his and a dream of his father, Ed,” Stipe said, “When [Lourdes] acquired the hospital we all wanted something like this in this community, so desperately needed, that how this partnership blossomed.”
The hospital serves families from the surrounding parishes, Stipe says. Travel expenses and boarding can become a heavy burden on parents who want to spend time with their children. The space offers families moments of respite and the ability to focus solely on caring for their children.
“Sometimes parents’ resources are very limited, and their children are very sick,” Stipe said, “If we can provide them with a space like this in our hospital… that takes one less burden off of them.”
Family members of a child at the hospital can use the facility. If your child is receiving critical care, families will be allowed to use one of the sleeping quarters in the facility.
“I was tired of hearing about families sleeping in their cars in the parking lot,” said Grace McIntosh, of Ronald McDonald’s,” what has been accomplished here is just amazing.”
Within the next three years the partners plan on building a larger facility in an unused lot behind the hospital, Stipe says. The facility will be geared more toward long-term boarding for families.
“This will operate as a 30-day max [boarding],” Stipe said, “we only have three sleeping rooms, we’ll be at capacity, we know that. There will be many more families we can serve when we build a house later.”
The facility will become available for families within the next few weeks, Stipe said.