Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux is recovering from crashing his motorcycle Sunday on his way to assist at the Church Point Mardi Gras parade.
"I was attempting to go help a fellow law enforcement agency in church point for their Mardi Gras celebration," Boudreaux posted on his Facebook page Sunday night. "The roads were slippery and I lost control of the bike. I want to apologize to the citizens and police officers for my absence!!! Personally I want to apologize to Sheriff K. P. Gibson and his staff for missing out."
Boudreaux crashed his 2012 Harley Davidson Police Edition Motorcycle about 8:50 a.m. Sunday on the Interstate 10 westbound entrance ramp from Duson. Duson Police and Acadian Ambulance responded and found the motorcycle in the grass.
Witnesses told responders that the motorcycle flipped numerous times end over end and Boudreaux was ejected. Boudreaux received moderate injuries in the crash and was transported by Acadian Ambulance to a local hospital.
Duson police said road conditions were the primary factor in the crash. Oil and fuel deposits from traveling vehicles combined with moisture on the road makes navigating curves on the entrance ramps dangerous, police said.
Boudreaux said he hopes to be back on the job soon.
"I have a fractured back and a broken pride," he posted. "I will return to work shortly after a few fixes!"