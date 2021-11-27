The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra directed by Mariusz Smolij will present the “Sounds of Christmas” at 3 p.m. Sunday at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 108 E. St. Peter St., New Iberia.
The admission-free program, supported by sponsors, is open to the public.
Cathy Indest of the Iberia Cultural Resources Association said Sunday’s concert will be the first of four concerts in the season. Other scheduled concerts are Feb. 20 at St. Peter’s; April 3, Sunday in the Park; and June 26, “Stars and Stripes” at the Sugar Cane Festival Building.
“We have so many generous symphony patrons who give money every year,” Indest said, which enables the four concerts to be free to the general public.
Indest said that St. Peter’s holds about 1,000 people.
Indest said Sunday’s concert will include 10 selections. Soprano Madison Russell will join the symphony.
“The concert will be one of the first Christmas events this season,” Indest said.
Selections will include Christmas Canticles, Messiah, the Waltz from Swan Lake, Contique de Noel, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Santa Claus is Coming to Town, Gesu Bambino, Please Come Home for Christmas, Clarinet Candy and Sleigh Ride, The Christmas Song and A Most Wonderful Christmas.
She said Sunday’s concert will be the first symphony Christmas Concert in New Iberia since 2019. The 2020 concert was canceled because of the pandemic.
“Last year all we did was play it on the radio and hoped that people would listen. That’s what makes this concert so special: We couldn’t have it last year.”
She said conductor Mariusz Smolij is “a master at choosing music our community enjoys.”