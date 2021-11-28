Long-term plans for Catholic Charities of Acadiana’s service for the hungry includes development of St. Joseph Diner and FoodNet Food Bank — somewhere, somehow.
Bishop Douglas Deshotel last week joined Kim Boudreaux, Catholic Charities’ CEO, and the lead donors from Broussard & David law firm of Lafayette, which gave $300,000 to the nascent campaign, in announcing as-yet undefined expansion plans for expanded food service.
Their intentions revealed Thursday will include a new look and system at St. Joseph Diner and perhaps permanent warehouse space for the food bank, as Catholic Charities continues to broaden delivery of its services for the hungry diocese wide. Changes must accommodate new efforts to serve people who are “food insecure” in ways that recognize the inherent dignity of those people, Boudreaux said. That’s a must.
“For now, we will be serving a meal as we did before, with a to-go meal,” Boudreaux said. “We will serve people so they can eat outside.”
The Thanksgiving meal at St. Joseph Diner was the first there since it suspended service early in the pandemic. Long-term plans there require designing new facilities that will accommodate indoor eating while enhancing social distancing and making indoor dining safer. Boudreaux said the goal is for food service at St. Joseph Diner to resemble restaurant service, not a soup kitchen, with some choice of meals and expanded service hours so that the poor can eat more of what they want and when they want it.
“People will be seated and volunteers will wait the tables,” she said. “In a soup kitchen, you’re simply handed a plate. Sometimes you don’t want what we’re serving. This will improve the dignity of the dining experience.”
Boudreaux said that with limited dollars, the most efficient and cost-efficient ways to serve the most diners has been to seat them, shoulder to shoulder, at cafeteria style tables and distribute their meals from noon to 1 p.m. But cafeteria tables are less effective for social distancing.
Expanding hours of service also means that fewer clients will be in the diner at any given time, once it is open indoors, making it easier to socially distance people to protect them against the spread of COVID-19.
Plans call, as well, for expanding the FoodNet Food Bank into more of a supermarket experience for Catholic Charities of Acadiana clients. Rather than handing families boxes with stock items, the goal is for clients to have some choices about what they receive.
Lafayette attorney Blake David, who will chair fundraising in 2022 to expand Catholic Charities food service facilities, said it might take somewhere around $1.5 million to build new facilities or alter existing facilities to best serve the hungry in Lafayette and around the diocese. Boudreaux agreed that $1.5 million was a ballpark guess, but a pretty accurate one; a more exact estimate won’t be known until architects develop specific facility plans. Right now, Catholic Charities of Acadiana is renting warehouse space for the food bank in Broussard; a permanent solution may require building warehouse space elsewhere, perhaps new space with a walk-in cooler and freezer.
The demand for new space and expanded services has developed over the six years since Deshotel first became bishop in Lafayette. Boudreaux said she called the bishop’s secretary back then and asked for an eight-hour appointment with him; the secretary said no one else was getting eight-hour blocks of his time.
But Boudreaux, who was hoping that by asking for eight hours with Deshotel she might get two, was surprised when the bishop’s office called back to say she’d have her eight-hour appointment the next week. Deshotel toured Catholic Charities of Acadiana’s facilities and, with Boudreaux, reviewed its practices and goals. While she said he was pleased with what the agency was doing then, he said they needed to do more.
That was because there were poor and hungry people throughout the eight civil parishes of the Lafayette diocese, he said, and Catholic Charities needed to expand its services beyond downtown Lafayette to serve the poor elsewhere. That was when she realized the bishop’s deep commitment to Catholic Charities’ missions.
Since that time, Boudreaux said, “We have been asking how do we serve those in need throughout the region? What are the needs, how does what we are doing make sense? For us, it made sense to build relationships with (outlying) churches that were already serving the poor. How could we help them?” After all, she said, the people in distant places like Mamou know better about how to serve the hungry in their own communities.
COVID-19 and the pandemic that started in March 2020 exacerbated Catholic Charities’ ability to serve the poor and hungry. But its partnership with the rural food banks and its new partnership with Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans enabled Catholic Charities of Acadiana to pivot from providing sit-down, indoor meals for a couple of hundred a day at St. Joseph, which were no longer feasible during a pandemic, to food delivery to greater numbers of people around the diocese. To illustrate its success, Catholic Charities of Acadiana served 400,000 meals last year, 150,000 the year before.
The hurricanes of 2020 and 2021 also challenged Catholic Charities of Acadiana to extend its services beyond its diocesan borders to meet emergency food needs of people elsewhere.
Closing St. Joseph Diner for more than a year, though, created breaks in service from much of Catholic Charities’ committed volunteer base. Many of those volunteers, including older and retired people, were more at-risk from COVID-19 if they continued to serve some of the hungry and unsheltered clients, especially those who had more trouble accessing vaccines.
“COVID has been an incredibly challenging period of time for all of us. In different ways, it affected every aspect of our society,” Boudreaux said. “As a non-profit, we provide many services through mass sheltering and mass feeding. We’ve been committed to that for almost 50 years now.”
The challenge of serving hungry and unsheltered people has “turned our world upside down,” she said. “Those we serve have suffered so much more.”
Boudreaux and Ben Broussard, who is chief of external affairs for Catholic Charities of Acadiana, said not only did the agency lose older volunteers who were at greater risk from COVID-19 but, but also students who used to serve at the diner. With schools closed, students were no longer available to serve.
“Having kids working with us has been an important part of St. Joseph Diner,” Boudreaux said. For many young people, growing up as volunteers has been part of their formation as service-oriented adults.
“The diner is not just a kitchen. It’s a place where community happens, where works of mercy happen,” she said.
Boudreaux said Catholic Charities has been reviewing options for expanding facilities and has been weighing possible locations, including where they are. No decisions have been made. Foremost in the decision-making is exhibiting “honor and respect for the neighborhood we are in.”
“We want to add value to the community, not create issues for the neighborhood,” she said.
Decisions will also center on protecting the dignity of those served.
“Just the experience of being in a crisis, in poverty, so much of it serves to rob a human of their dignity, not being able to feed their family or house them. We always want to operate our programs by reminding those we serve of their God-given dignity,” she said. “The longer people experience crises and poverty, the more you forget you are born in the image of God. We want to be able to remind them of that.”
At Thursday’s news conference, Deshotel said feeding the hungry helps “answer the call that God gives us” by feeding the hungry, giving drink to the thirsty and welcoming strangers.
Boudreaux said it’s important for people, when weighing the hunger needs of others, to remember the parable of the Good Samaritan told in the Gospel of Luke.
“Who are we in that parable?” she asked. “That’s something we have to ask ourselves. What role do we play with those along the roadside that no one else wants to touch? Those are the people we are called to care for as an organization. Ask yourself if you are going to walk past that person along the roadside.”