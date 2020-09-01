Amid growing concerns about violent clashes between protesters across the country, U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins on Tuesday suggested in a social-media post that armed demonstrators at Louisiana protests should be met with force.
In a Facebook post Tuesday that featured a picture of Black men carrying assault-style weapons and other tactical gear, Higgins, R-Lafayette, said that anyone arriving in the state "aggressively natured and armed" would have a "one way ticket."
"I'd drop any 10 of you where you stand," said the post, which was removed not long after appearing on Higgins' official campaign account. "Nothing personal. We just eliminate the threat. We don't care what color you are. We don't care if you're left or right. if you show up like this, if We recognize threat...you won't walk away."
The picture Higgins attached was taken from news coverage of an armed group of protesters marching in Louisville earlier this summer to protest the killing of Breonna Taylor during a botched police raid.
A second message that was posted soon after the initial message was taken down said that Higgins had not deleted the initial message, suggesting it may have been removed by Facebook for violating its content standards. The social media company didn't immediately respond to inquiries about the post.
Higgins is a loud champion of gun rights — including the right to openly carry firearms in public, which is legal in Louisiana — and regularly wears a handgun while in the state.
The statement from Higgins comes amid protests in Lafayette over the death of Trayford Pellerin, who was shot and killed by Lafayette Police on Evangeline Thruway on Aug. 21. Protesters have also denounced Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory's response to Pellerin's death.
About 40 to 50 heavily armed members of a right-wing militia group — the Louisiana Cajun Militia, which formed four years ago to oppose the removal of Confederate monuments — showed up at a Tuesday night Black Lives Matter demonstration outside Lafayette City Hall.
Members of the group said they attended the demonstration to protect protesters, though a man identifying himself as the group's commander, Michael "Sauce" McComas, also told a reporter with the Daily Advertiser that "we’re just not gonna let them go around burning flags and intimidating.”
The group was geared up in much the same manner as the Louisville protesters pictured in Higgins' Facebook post.
The Black Lives Matter protest outside City Hall was a peaceful affair and featured a barbecue, a jab at Guillory after a demonstrator was arrested over the weekend after setting up a grill on the street outside Guillory's house to cook hot dogs and hamburgers in a stunt aimed at luring the parish leader outside to talk.
Neither Higgins nor a spokesman for his congressional office returned messages asking about the posts on Tuesday night.
"America is being manipulated into a new era of government control. Your liberty is threatened from within," Higgins wrote in his follow-up message on Facebook claiming his post had been removed. "Welcome to the front lines, Ladies and Gentlemen. I suggest you get your mind right. I’ll advise when it’s time gear up, mount up, and roll out.”
Higgins, a former police officer and sheriff's deputy in St. Landry Parish, remains certified law enforcement officer in Louisiana and currently holds a commission through Attorney General Jeff Landry's office. A spokesman for the Attorney General's Office also did not respond to messages about the post on Tuesday night.
