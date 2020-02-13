Roughly 10,000 SLEMCO customers across three parishes are without power this morning because of two separate transmission grid issues, KATC reports.
According to SLEMCO spokeswoman Mary Laurent, a switch in the grid, which is not owned by SLEMCO, went out, knocking out power to residents in St. Landry, Evangeline, and Avoyelles Parishes. Laurent says the two companies that own the grid are working to fix the problem and restore power.
There is no timetable for getting power back online, but customers are advised that they will be without power for a few more hours.
The St. Landry Parish School Board has closed several schools in the Northwest and North Central Zones due to the ongoing power outage issue.