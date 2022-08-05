Motorists may find some relief today as all lanes of Kaliste Saloom Road between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and E. Broussard Road are finally open to traffic.
The Lafayette Consolidated Government project to widen a 2.2-mile section of Kaliste Saloom Road from Ambassador Caffery Parkway to E. Broussard Road has been under construction since August of 2019.
The project included widening the road to four lanes with a turning lane in the middle and construction of sidewalks and a roundabout at Cue Road that opened in November of 2020.
Planning began in 2009 but the project was plagued with delays. It took nearly eight years to acquire rights of way on about 60 properties. The project also faced funding issues and weather interruptions.
LCG provided $17.9 million dollars for the last phase of the project with roughly $190,000 provided by the Louisiana Office of Facility Planning and Control, according to Mark Lavergne, an engineer with LCG.
The phase that included the roundabout cost $14.4 million, he said, and was also funded in part by FC&P.
A few minor tasks remain on the project. A ribbon-cutting will be scheduled at a later date.
"I am thrilled to see that all lanes of Kaliste Saloom Road from Ambassador Caffery Parkway to E. Broussard Road are now open," Lafayette City Councilwoman Liz Hebert said Friday. She represented that area during her first four years on the former City-Parish Council.
Hebert and City Council Chairwoman Nanette Cook, who represents the area now, thanked all involved in bringing the project to fruition, including the LCG public works department and Fenstermaker and Associates.
They also thanked motorists and residents for their patience.
"There were a few delays," Cook said, "but with a project this size it is to be expected. I'm happy with the end product and I know all citizens who use this new road will enjoy the ride!"