With $9 million available to improve Brown Park in north Lafayette, two offiicials want suggestions for how to use the money.
Lafayette Parish Council Chairman A.B. Rubin and City Councilman Pat Lewis are hosting a town hall meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday for residents near Brown Park to offer input. The town hall is being held in the Dupuis Center at Brown Park, 1212 E. Pont Des Mouton Road near Interstate 10.
Brown Park, according to its website, has a dog area, playground, recreation center, tennis courts and picnic pavilions.
One option under consideration is to transform the 50-acre park into a Super Park, similar to the Broussard Sports Complex at St. Julien Park in Broussard.
The Broussard Sports Complex was built on 122 acres of land at a cost of about $37 million, according to its website. It includes baseball, softball and soccer fields; tennis and basketball courts; an amphitheater; playgrounds; splash pad; walking and fitness trails; and a stocked fishing pond.
With a $500,000 allocation from the state, secured by state Rep. Vincent Pierre and state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, Rubin said Lafayette Consolidated Government has already begun work on a softball field at Brown Park. He would like to see additional softball and baseball fields at the park.
Rubin envisions a day when Lafayette hosts baseball games leading up to the Little League World Series. Today, he said, sports complexes at Youngsville and Broussard have that capability, but not Lafayette.
Lafayette school board advances on northside land purchase; could be home to multiuse sports complex
The Lafayette Parish School Board in November voted to move forward with the purchase of 37.7 acres of land between Moss Street and Louisiana Avenue for $2.65 million, potentially for use as a mutlipurpose sports complex for district schools. Rubin said he would like to see that sports complex and Brown Park offer activities that complement one another.