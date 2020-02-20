The mayor of Ville Platte addressed resident concerns about crime during a meeting and radio interview Tuesday, KATC reports.
"I am at the point of calling in the state police or the National Guard with their machine guns to help patrol our streets if necessary to restore law and order," Mayor Jennifer Vidrine said.
She spoke at a Rotary Club meeting and with the city's radio station, KVPI.
"Because with alll the gun violence going on someone will eventually get killed and that's the horror behind all of this," Vidrine told KATC last week, when she confirmed that the city is looking at more crime cameras and investing in the police department. "We have money in our police budget for 10 new patrol men to be added to the police force. So hopefully we will have boots on the ground."
According to the police chief Niel Lartigue, starting pay is around $11 an hour, and the council is looking to bump it up to $15.
"if you have to increase the pay then increase the pay," Vidrine said. "They deserve it more than anybody else."
In an interview with the Ville Platte Gazette, Lartigue responded to the mayor’s statements. He said he has room in his budget for “a total of 10 officers not 10 more.”
He went on to say, “I used to have between 16 and 18, and, with the budget cut, it went down to 10 plus the administration and the detectives.”
The city cut the Police Department’s budget in 2019, with the cuts going into effect July 1, according to a KLFY report. Since then, the chief said several officers quit left for higher paying jobs.
He said in July the department was limited to only one officer patrolling the streets per shift.
On Tuesday, two Ville Platte men were arrested in Texas after carjacking a pizza delivery driver on Edward Knotoe Thomas Jr. Street in Ville Platte on Saturday.
Jarvis Gallow, 28, and Dylan Williams, 20, are facing charges including armed robbery, aggravated kidnapping and carjacking. The two men are accused of kidnapping a pizza delivery driver after approaching the man in the front yard of a residence and holding him at gunpoint.
Ville Platte, once listed as the second-poorest town in America, has suffered from years of economic depression.
Nearly 40 percent of the city's 7,000-plus residents lived in poverty, and the median household income was just over $18,000. Only 10.2 percent of all adults had at least a bachelor's degree.