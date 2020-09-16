A controversial plan that some believe was aimed at criminalizing homelessness was indefinitely deferred Tuesday by the Lafayette City and Parish Councils.
The ordinance would have prohibited people from standing or sitting within 36 inches of roadways, with exceptions for things like waiting for buses.
It supposedly was aimed at people who stand on medians and roadsides begging for money. Some residents and homeless advocates opposed the ordinance, especially as people lose their homes because of COVID-19 layoffs.
City Councilwoman Liz Hebert said she appreciated the intent of the ordinance but asked to defer it indefinitely because of how the document is written. She supports working with homeless advocates and others to address the problems and suggested the ordinance may come back revised or not at all.
City Council Chairman Pat Lewis said he will watch carefully any similar ordinance, which he believes is aimed at certain people some residents don't want in their neighborhoods.
"That's what it's about," Lewis said. "It's about people, the way they look, the way they're dressed."
The board of the Lafayette Downtown Development Authority voted to oppose the ordinance as well, according to CEO Anita Begnaud. The blanket prohibitions in the proposed ordinance were concerning, she said.
The DDA board appreciates the intent of the ordinance to prevent panhandling, Begnaud said, which is a problem downtown, but believes the ordinance was too broad and would have unintended consequences in downtown.