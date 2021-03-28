Bob Wright, a Lafayette attorney for more than 60 years and a founder of the firm of Domengeaux Wright Roy and Edwards, has died.
Wright came to Lafayette in 1957 after graduating from law school and joined former congressman Jimmy Domengeaux to practice law. He also was passionate about horse racing, and served as a longtime member of the Louisiana Racing Commission.
"It is with deep regret that we learned about the passing of Bob Wright last night in New Orleans. We have lost a dear friend, mentor and partner," Jim Roy, a partner in the firm, said in a prepared statement.
Wright earned his Juris Doctorate from Tulane University Law School, where he was a member of the Tulane Law Review, Moot Court Board and Omicron Delta Kappa.
He has served as chairman of the Louisiana Judiciary Commission, president of the Louisiana State Bar Association and president of Louisiana Trial Lawyers Association. He has also been inducted as a fellow of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers.