The US Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) is planning to scale back the use of Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana and two other facilities and discontinue the use of a fourth detention center in Alabama.
According to an internal document reviewed by Reuters and The Washington Post, ICE is to announce that it will withdraw from the use of Etowah County Detention Center in Gadsden, Alabama, saying it had "long been a facility of serious concern, due to the quantity, severity, diversity, and persistence of deficiencies identified during facility inspections."
The memo also said the agency would pause the use of Glades County Detention Center in Florida, where there have been "persistent and ongoing concerns related to the provision of medical care at the facility."
In the shortlist of facilities targeted by the agency is included the detention facility in Winnfield, La. According to the document, ICE would reduce the "guaranteed minimum" number of beds contracted at the Alamance County Detention Facility in North Carolina and the Winn Correctional Center in Louisiana, citing a reduced number of detainees.
It’s not clear what the new guaranteed minimum would be for the Winnfield facility, which is run by LaSalle Corrections, a private prison provider based in Louisiana.
Private prison companies operating Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities in Louisiana benefited for years from the guaranteed minimum, a funding mechanism that compels the federal government to pay them a minimum for beds that may not be filled.
Buried inside (page 144) the 2022 Budget Overview that DHS and ICE presented for Congressional Justification early this year, the document showed that the guaranteed minimum cost Louisiana taxpayers an extra of $80 million for only four of the ten facilities located in the state.
In November, immigration attorneys and pro-migrant advocacy groups shared their concerns about the conditions inside the Winn Correctional Center. At least two dozen asylum seekers spoke out, decrying isolation, filth, lack of medical care at the detention facility.
After months of mounting pressure, ICE announced in January a new phased renovation project inside the Winn Correctional Center, aimed to improve the housing conditions for asylum seekers.
In an exclusive interview with The Advocate on Monday, Vice President Kamala Harris said the White House is aware "there have been abuses."