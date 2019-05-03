The sounds of Festival International de Louisiane were missing from KRVS Radio Acadie 88.7 FM last weekend. And it's not entirely clear why.
Festival organizers said KRVS didn't broadcast because of logistics and expenses, but a university spokesperson said it was a decision made to encourage more people to attend the festival. Both said it was a decision made by KRVS.
The station, which is located on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus, has broadcast live from multiple Festival stages for more than 20 years.
"It was KRVS who decided not to broadcast," said UL spokesman Eric Maron. "Once we looked at the listener feedback, we determined that it was the best thing we could do for the festival. We found that broadcasting encouraged people not to attend the festival and see the performances on the various stages."
Festival International Executive Director Scott Feehan said the station's live broadcast of the festival hasn't been a concern to his staff or board of directors as far as attendance is concerned.
"It's an incredible outlet," Feehan said. "They literally broadcast Festival to the world. We hear from people locally and around the world who tune in. Local people can't always spend five days at the festival, so they'll tune in when they're not there. It's a great resource to be able to experience Festival if you're on the road or wherever."
Festival has a great relationship with KRVS, according to Feehan, who said he would love to work with the station to make the live broadcast happen again in the coming years.
"It's something we value and cherish and we love to be there," Feehan said. "But we can certainly relate to being a nonprofit with limited resources. We're open to figuring this out. We're all faced with the same challenges, being small nonprofit organizations trying to conquer the world."
Feehan said KRVS didn't broadcast this year because of a "resource issue" as far as he knew, but Maron said the decision wasn't made because of the cost.
"I know it's expensive because they've got a full staff out there for a week-and-a-half — setting up and actually doing the program itself — but our cost wasn't a primary concern," Maron said. "They're prepared for this kind of stuff. The key here is to get people to the festival."
KRVS is "planning to explore various entertainment avenues" to "promote the festival and its various benefits," according to Maron.
That will likely entail interviewing artists and airing their music in the weeks leading up to Festival International instead of broadcasting live from the event.
That also means KRVS likely won't broadcast live from Festivals Acadiens et Creoles in the fall.
"Festivals Acadiens et Creoles is still being examined too," Maron said. "I know that's a direction they'll be going for a lot of these things — to continue to draw people to these events — and we'll use entertainment on KRVS as a way of doing that."