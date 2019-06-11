Funeral arrangements have been set for ‘Lil Buck Sinegal who died on Monday at the age of 75.
Syrie Funeral Home confirmed that the visitation for Sinegal will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lafayette, with a Rosary held at 7 p.m.
Visitation will continue Monday starting at 7 a.m. with the funeral expected to begin at 11 a.m.
Sinegal is remembered as one of Lafayette's most beloved artists in musician circles. He's been featured in thousands of recordings and has toured internationally for decades with local groups.
He is best known for playing with Grammy-winning zydeco legend Clifton Chenier and in the Grammy- and Emmy-winning band Buckwheat Zydeco.
He played with dozens of local musicians and recorded his own music too. He played guitar on more than 300 recordings in each decade since the 1950s.
Sinegal was inducted into the Louisiana Blues Hall of Fame in 1999, and he was recognized with a lifetime achievement award in the ICON Arts and Cultural Awards earlier this year.