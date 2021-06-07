At one point, Brandon Varisco would have only begrudgingly agreed to a trip to the aquarium with his wife and daughters. On Friday, however, he happily accepted an invitation to spend the day at Blue Zoo in Baton Rouge with his family.
Varisco, a veteran who once suffered from debilitating post-traumatic stress disorder, said he wouldn't have been able to focus on spending quality time with his girls if he had taken the same outing two years ago.
"I probably could have gritted my teeth through it, but I wouldn't have remembered the details or enjoyed going or being with my children," Varisco said. "I would have been more filled with anxiety, ready to leave, grinding my teeth. It's not like I was scared to be there. It's just really noisy, and it just raises your entire alertness. When it gets too loud too fast, you just want to separate yourself, and it becomes one big issue."
The 38-year-old Breaux Bridge father of three found a new lease on life in 2019 through a medical treatment that temporarily blocks the nerve that controls the body's fight-or-flight response. He's one of about a dozen local veterans who found immediate relief of PTSD symptoms through the quick injection, known as the stellate ganglion block, which has been used for years to manage pain caused by nerve injuries but recently has seen success among those suffering from PTSD. Small studies in peer-reviewed medical journals suggest that by temporarily blocking the nerve, the injection may act as a kind of reset button for a person suffering from the chronic, unproductive fight-or-flight response associated with PTSD.
"What we do is literally cut the pathway between the memory and the associated physiologic response. That's what a PTSD block will do," said Dr. Thomas Bond, a Lafayette orthopedist who specializes in regenerative medicine. "Does it cure somebody immediately forever? Well, some of them, yes. And it's a big no-no to say that, but I don't care. I've seen it. I've done it."
Bond says he is the only doctor in the state who is administering the injection for people suffering from PTSD.
"So far, it's 100% effective in the group we have," Bond said. "We'll have to see how long that duration lasts. I'd like to get to at least 50, really 100, from a statistical perspective. If we could get 100 patients and then look at the numbers, we'll be able to do a case series."
Bond said he learned about the procedure's success among those suffering from PTSD a few years ago from Dr. Sean Mulvaney, a friend and colleague who practices medicine in Maryland. Mulvaney, who is also a veteran, has published a number of studies on the use of the injection for PTSD.
Andrew Ward, one of Bond's former employees and a veteran, started a nonprofit last year called the Acadiana Veterans Alliance, in part to help fund the treatment because the injection is not covered by health insurance for those suffering from PTSD. Now, through the alliance's Heal Program, veterans are responsible for paying only $500 of the $1,500 treatment. The cost includes a diagnostic screening, follow-up appointments and therapy sessions.
"I think we're onto something really, really big here," Ward said. "I think this is just the beginning."
Barry Bouillion, a 46-year-old veteran of the Marines, received the injection Thursday at Bond's office. Bouillion said he learned of the treatment through his work as a licensed professional counselor who works with veterans.
"I was skeptical before the procedure," Bouillion said. "I didn't have high expectations. I just wanted some relief. I thought if I could get 10% relief, I'd take it."
Bouillion said on Sunday, three days after the injection, that his relief was overwhelming and almost immediate. He said he felt soothed within minutes of the injection and cried for about 30 minutes afterward in Bond's office.
"I just got very, very emotional. I started crying," Bouillion said. "And it was that kind of crying that's almost like a heaping sob, almost like your body trying to release things. The way I analyze it was it was almost like my nervous system saying thank you. Thank you for the relief."
Bouillion said the injection isn't a magic pill or cure all for those experiencing PTSD. The trauma is still there and must be worked through, but the treatment allows a person's body to shift from constant overdrive to a more neutral state, he said.
Andy Bankard, 43, was one of the first people who received the injection through the Heal Program. Bankard, who works in law enforcement, learned of the treatment through a friend and fellow Army veteran who served with him in Iraq. He said his friend spoke highly of the injection after seeing Mulvaney in Maryland in December. By the end of January, Bankard had received the treatment in Lafayette.
"Since I got that shot, I feel like a new person," he said. "I feel like I have a new life, or a new meaning on life. It's like I can think clearly. My mind feels at ease."
The Heal Program's ultimate goal is to demonstrate clinical validity over time to increase funding and accessibility to veterans in Louisiana and the surrounding states.
Robyn Sonnier, a licensed counselor who serves as the program's clinical director, screens candidates prior to treatment and tracks their PTSD symptoms throughout the program.
Veterans take a military-specific assessment of their PTSD symptoms prior to the injection and again two weeks, two months, six months and one year after the treatment.
"It's a concrete measure to see if there's a decrease in the score, which we usually see a really significant drop after the injection," Sonnier said. "It's very individualized and dependent on the person, but we've seen a significant drop pretty standard across the board."
On average, veterans have seen a 28-point improvement in PTSD symptoms in the weeks and months after the injection, Sonnier said. A score of 31 to 33 is indicative of probable PTSD, according to the National Center for PTSD, which considers a decrease of 5 to 10 points to be indicative of reliable change, and a decrease of 10 to 20 points to be indicative of clinically significant change.
Varisco said he's seen a significant improvement of not only mental and emotional PTSD symptoms but also of physical symptoms, including chronic neck and shoulder pain.
Varisco, who was deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan during his time in the Army, had been Bond's patient long before receiving the SGB injection. He still vividly remembers what brought him to Bond's office for the injection in 2019.
He had just watched a movie with his family at a theater, which he said was stressful because he couldn't see who was seated behind him in the dark room, then he stopped by a pharmacy to pick up a prescription. He said he accidentally backed into a car in the parking lot, and as he wrote down his contact information to put on the vehicle, someone stopped him to say he knew the vehicle's owner and could go get him. Varisco said he panicked in that moment and left the scene.
"For whatever reason, I had that fight or flight response. I thought I either had to fight or leave. There was no thought of shaking the guy's hand or saying I'm sorry. I just took off," Varisco said.
The police got involved in what turned out to be $57 worth of damage, and Varisco had to go before a judge to explain his case. It was such a minor problem in the grand scheme of things, Varisco said, but it's one that made him realize he had a problem.
He called Bond to ask for the injection, which he said provided immediate relief that's lasted for nearly two years.
"It was like they took a brick house off of my shoulders," Varisco said. "It was instant. My shoulders were light. It was mind-blowing. It really was like a miracle."
Varisco said he has received follow-up treatments since the first, although he doesn't believe they were necessary. His wife and children also said they noticed an immediate difference in his personality and behavior after the initial injection.
"It was almost like a switch was kind of flipped," said his wife, Lisa Varisco. "It has made a difference in our little family's life. I recommend that anybody who has had trauma in their life get this treatment and see if it can help them live a more normal life. It's helpful to everyone around you."
The Heal program is open to veterans, reservists and active-duty military who meet specific diagnostic criteria. Learn more at supportava.org/ava-heal.