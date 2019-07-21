After Sandra Fontenot’s home flooded in August 2016, she made it her mission to improve drainage for her hometown of Broussard.
Fontenot, now 60, actually broke down crying when she learned the city had funded a $1.1 million project to improve the Ridgeview Outfall drainage canal that runs beside her subdivision.
"It made me feel like I accomplished something," Fontenot said. "It's like your future looks brighter. I won't have to sell my home. I'll be able to stay right here in Broussard. Every time I think about it, I want to cry. My voice was heard."
Work recently began on the drainage project along Albertson Parkway, where contractors are changing out existing culverts in the channel.
Work is expected to continue for about six to eight months on the outfall, which meanders through neighborhoods between South Morgan Avenue near city hall and Albertson Parkway near St. De Porres Street.
"It's a fairly major outfall for the city of Broussard," said the project engineer, Walter Comeaux. "It hasn't had a lot of love for a long time."
Comeaux and his team surveyed the natural drainage channel and have developed a plan to ensure the canal is at the right elevation to drain properly.
"Everything surrounding that drains into it," Comeaux said. "So if we want to address a drainage problem on one of the streets that branch off of it, you're kind of spinning your wheels until you take care of the outfall."
Fontenot's home was one of about 160 in Broussard that flooded in August of 2016.
The unprecedented rainfall and resulting flash flooding disproportionately affected Broussard's older residents and those from a lower socioeconomic background.
"I wanted to step up for those who couldn't and be their voice too," Fontenot said. "So I started making calls to our councilman and the mayor and I said, 'Here's the proof of what happened. What are you going to do?' And I did that for a long time."
Fontenot was so persistent that her friends nicknamed her the Ambassador of Broussard.
Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque and Councilman Michael Rabon said the project is underway largely due to vocal citizens like Fontenot.
"They're happy to see the improvements, even just the little part they've done so far," said Rabon, whose district saw the worst of the flooding in Broussard. "When they get through the project, I think it's going to make everybody happy.
"I know I'll be happy," he added with a chuckle. "I won't hear complaints anymore."
This is the third major drainage project to take place in Broussard since August 2016.
Broussard will have invested $3 million in significant drainage improvements over a period of about three years between the in-progress Ridgeview Outfall project and the completed Cypress Bayou Lateral 2B and 4B projects.
With the work happening now, Fontenot said, she doesn't expect to experience a repeat of Aug. 12, 2016, when water seeped into her Knight Street home.
“I’m ecstatic about them starting the drainage project,” Fontenot said. “I know it’s not an overnight deal, but we’re on track for Broussard fixing its drainage. I’m very grateful that they took the time out of their day to listen to me.”