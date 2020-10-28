Kari Cormier Khan left Lake Charles on Tuesday morning in a rental car with her newborn baby, 6-year-old and everything they owned.
The single mom was heading to Pensacola, Florida, in search of a fresh start after losing her casino job at the start of the pandemic and her home during Hurricane Laura. Along the way, she planned to stop by her therapist's office in Lafayette for a refill of anxiety medicine — something she'd never been on until recently because of the deluge of stress 2020 has brought.
Khan remembers driving on University Avenue toward the Oil Center and noticing she was less than a mile away from the office. A moment later came the screeching of tires and sharp twisting of metal. Her rental car would hit a sport utility vehicle and a traffic light at the intersection of Lee Avenue. She immediately jumped out of the car to check on Nova, her 3-week-old girl, and Lizzie, her older daughter.
"Everything just happened so fast," Khan said. "I didn't know if the car would catch on fire or what, so I just got them out. And then, I didn't know how these other people were going to react who were in the wreck. I thought they'd be upset, angry that I ruined their day or their lunch or whatever it may be, but no, they've shown me nothing but love and kindness."
Hannah Mason, a Lafayette artist and mom of three, was the woman in the SUV. A traffic pole landed on her vehicle, making it impossible for Mason to exit the vehicle without assistance after the crash.
Initially, Mason was upset about the state of her vehicle, but as she watched Khan dive into the backseat of the rental car to scoop up a newborn baby, Mason's perspective changed.
"She could barely talk," Mason said. "She was holding this teeny, tiny baby and had a 6-year-old at her waist. It made me start crying immediately. She had lost her place to live because of the hurricane. Now, she has lost her car. She was just distraught.
"I feel like a lot of us have had a bad year, but she's had the worst year."
Minutes after the crash, Mason had her husband, best friend and insurance agent — who happens to be her brother-in-law — at her side.
Khan was alone with her children and a wrecked car full of clothing, diapers and formula.
"Everything she owned was in the car, and she was trying not to be a bother," Mason said. "My whole world was at my fingertips, and here's this mom just doing her very best to get out of town and start over with this 3-week-old baby and a 6-year-old who thinks she hung the moon."
That's when Mason, who also serves on the Lafayette Parish School Board, decided to do what she could to help the Lake Charles mom. It started by making sure Khan got to her appointment.
Mason's crew took Khan to the Oil Center office and looked after her children. She ensured Khan had somewhere to stay the night.
"Hannah's been a saint," Khan said. "Honestly, she and her husband just wanted to make sure me and my children were OK. All they wanted to do was help."
Mason started a GoFundMe page Tuesday evening for Khan in an effort to ease some of her financial burdens. About $4,000 had been raised for the family in 24 hours.
"It's a humbling experience," Khan said. "I'm very grateful, and I'm not ashamed to admit that I needed the help and stability for my children."
The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for Khan, who has moved multiple times with her newborn baby to stay with friends and family in the Lake Charles area. Much of the time, she was feeding and bathing baby Nova without electricity.
A move to Florida wasn't ideal, but when a friend in Pensacola offered her a place to stay until she could get back on her feet, it seemed like the only stable option.
Now, the unexpected car crash has Khan questioning the move altogether. She left Wednesday for Florida with her friend's mother, but she said she's just planning to stay for a week to see if it will be a good fit long-term. A move to Lafayette would put her much closer to those she left behind in her hometown.
"Honestly, I'm not ready to leave Lake Charles," Khan said. "And I'm wondering if Lafayette might be the better option. It's been scary trying to get somewhere without many stepping stones, but meeting Hannah has been a blessing, and I know it was nothing but God."