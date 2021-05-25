The Lafayette Housing Authority will forego a national search and hire a longtime staffer to become its next executive director.

Lydia Bergeron, a 17-year employee who has filled the role on an interim basis, will permanently assume the role after a 3-1 board vote on Tuesday. Board members voting in favor noted that Bergeron has served as interim on multiple occasions and questioned the value of spending tens of thousands of dollars on a national search.

Ricky Hardy, a recently appointed commissioner attending his first meeting, said bypassing Bergeron would be a “great disrespect” to the authority’s staff. Hardy also said a national search implied that there are no qualified local candidates, which he said is “a slap in the face.”

The dissenting commissioner, Melinda Taylor, who is the executive director of Lafayette Habitat for Humanity, said the board needs to find a leader with affordable housing development expertise.

“This housing authority, when you compare it with other housing authorities in Louisiana, has fallen far behind the curve on the mechanisms that are available to develop new units and renovate existing (ones),” Taylor said, adding that a national search would not preclude local candidates, including Bergeron.

Taylor said her comments were not meant to reflect on Bergeron's job performance, including her interim management. Specialized expertise related to, for example, low-income housing tax credits and U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development grant applications is necessary as the authority seeks to replace its aging public housing stock, Taylor said.

The previous executive director, Ted Ortiviz, inked a $14.3 million deal with Fyffe, Ala.-based Vantage Development to build 104 new units, or a little less than 20% of the authority’s inventory.

Ortiviz, who had led similar public housing conversions, left the position after a year to care for a sick family member. The project had been conceived under Ortiviz’s predecessor, and Taylor on Tuesday credited Ortiviz with saving it.

Hardy said the authority could use the money it would have spent on a national search to hire an expert development consultant, if necessary.