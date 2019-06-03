Funeral Services will be Tuesday for Donald Eugene Mosing, who died Friday at his home in Lafayette. He was 90.
The service will be at 3 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Lafayette. Brother Luther Burney and Pastor Ray Swift will conduct the funeral service. Burial will take place in Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Mosing, a resident of Lafayette, was the son of the late Frank Mosing and the former Jessie Kiser. A native of Jennings, Oklahoma, Mosing moved to Lafayette at the age of 10 with his family. He attended N.P. Moss and Lafayette High School and graduated in 1946. He earned his bachelor of science in mechanical engineering from Southwestern Louisiana Institute, now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, in 1950. As a student-athlete, he lettered in football and in track and field. Upon graduation he began his career as an Engineer at Frank’s Casing Crew and Rental Tools, now Frank’s International.
The university awarded Mosing an honorary doctoral degree in systems engineering in 2016. It recognized him again the following year with the 2017 Outstanding Alumni Award, the highest honor UL bestows upon graduates. The College of Engineering inducted Mosing into its Wall of Honor in 2017.
Mosing was a passionate supporter of his alma mater, becoming one of the largest benefactors to the university. He solidified his legacy at UL by supporting the creation of the Donald & Janice Mosing Student-Athlete Performance Center; the Frank & Jessie Mosing Football Office and the Frank & Jessie Mosing Endowed Engineering Student Career Development Program, both named in honor of his parents; the Donald & Janice Mosing BORSF Endowed Chair in Mechanical Engineering; the Frank’s Computer-Aided Design Laboratory named in honor of his company; and the Mosing Family Scholarships.
In addition, gifts from Mosing made possible the construction of the UL Golf Team’s Indoor Teaching Facility at Oakbourne Country Club and the acquisition of laboratory equipment and an autonomous RobotX boat for the College of Engineering, among others.
He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home on Bertrand Drive from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday. Visiting hours will continue Tuesday at First Baptist Church from 1:30 PM until the time of service.