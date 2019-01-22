Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux shocked City-Parish Council members on Tuesday with a revelation that resulted in deferral of a resolution to call for an election to rededicate $18 million in library reserve funds.
Robideaux said he recently discovered that a $40 million bond issue passed in 2002 for library construction was not serviced with a property tax that also passed that year for the same purpose. Instead, a general obligation was used to pay down the library debt, allowing the library construction millage to accumulate untouched, Robideaux said.
The title of millage used to finance new library construction indicates that it is for roads, highways and bridges, although the ballot proposition that voters approved allowed it to be used for libraries, Robideaux said.
Robideaux did not explain how the decision not to use the library construction millage was made.
The new information appeared to bolster Robideaux’s argument for moving $18 million of the library’s $26 million fund balance to roads and drainage projects, a move that voters have final say over. The majority of council members previously expressed support for the idea, if not the dollar amount.
But council members on Tuesday said they needed more time to understand the library’s finances, which they previously assumed was supported by only three property taxes.
Councilman Bruce Conque, who withdrew his amendment to reduce the sweep of library funds to $10 million, said he was embarrassed he hadn’t realized that a fourth “ghost” tax was also going toward the library.
“It concerns me I did not do enough due diligence, and that he shared this information at the last minute,” Conque said.
The measure was deferred to April 9.