The entire court file of Ian Howard, the man accused of fatally shooting Lafayette Police Cpl. Michael Middlebrook and wounding three others in 2017, has been sealed by 15th Judicial District Court Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett.
In July, Garrett signed an order sealing expert testimony and discovery that is filed into the record in the case. The order would include mental health evaluations of Howard, who pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
But the entire case file, including the indictment and Garrett's order sealing the file, was removed Thursday from an online system operated by the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Office.
Garrett's staff and the Clerk of Court criminal division staff refused to provide The Acadiana Advocate with the judge's order sealing the file, saying the entire file is sealed. Her staff also would not say whether Garrett signed a second order sealing the file or was relying on the July order.
A New Orleans attorney suggests Garrett may have erred in sealing the entire file.
"Closing an entire criminal case is contrary to federal and state constitutional law," attorney Mary Ellen Roy with Phelps Dunbar LLP of New Orleans told The Acadiana Advocate Monday.
Garrett in July halted court proceedings so Howard could be evaluated to determine if he is mentally competent to stand trial. He previously was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder.
In June, two defense expert witnesses testified that Howard was psychotic the night of Oct. 10, 2017, when he shot two people at the Big Boy Discount Zone convenience store on Moss Street. He allegedly left the store several times and returned, walking in with Middlebrook who was responding to a police call. Inside the store, Howard allegedly grabbed the store owner's gun and killed Middlebrook. Another officer was injured.
Howard's trial on the attempted murder charges is set for April 25. He faces a separate trial for Middlebrook's death. The files in both cases are now hidden from public view.