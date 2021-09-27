A hearing is scheduled for Thursday in a lawsuit by employees and contractors against Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center over its mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policy.
More than 35 employees and contractors are seeking a temporary restraining order and injunctions to stop Lourdes, including its affiliates like Women's and Children's Hospital, urgent care operations and St. Mary's Imaging, from implementing its mandatory vaccine policy adopted Aug. 3.
The mandatory vaccine applies to all residents, contract employees, volunteers and students in clinical rotations. Leaders, employed providers and residents have until Oct. 31 to take the vaccine. Others have until Nov. 30.
Thursday's hearing is at 1 p.m. Thursday before 15th Judicial District Court Judge Valerie Gotch Garrett.
Attorney Jimmy Faircloth is representing the employees. He also represented employees and contractors who sought an injunction against Ochsner Lafayette General to block its COVID-19 vaccination mandate.
Fifteenth Judicial District Judge Thomas Frederick, after hearing arguments for two hours Sept. 23, dismissed the lawsuit filed by more than 40 Lafayette General employees.
Frederick said he did not consider any of the evidence admitted, including affidavits from employees and experts, because there was no cause of action. The employees maintained they would suffer irreparable injury, loss or damage without an injunction.
Frederick shot down another of Faircloth's arguments that the vaccine mandate violates the state constitution. Frederick said it does not apply to the hospital because it is not a government agency.
Faircloth makes the same arguments in his request for a restraining order and injunctions against Our Lady of Lourdes.
Following Frederick's ruling in the Lafayette General case, Faircloth said his clients will ask the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal to hear the case. An appeal had not been filed by 4 p.m. Monday.
On Sept, 22, a nursing student preparing for clinicals sued the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and Ochsner Lafayette General over COVID-19 vaccine requirements.
Mia Bourg, an Erath resident enrolled in UL's nursing program, filed the lawsuit in the 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette alleging the hospital system's employee vaccine mandate, which provides exemptions only for verified religious or medical reasons, differs from the university's vaccine policy that allows students to opt out for any reason if it is documented in writing.