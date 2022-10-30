The Youngsville Sports Complex sign has been destroyed after a vehicle crashed into it, according to a photo shared Sunday by Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter.
"We will rebuild," Ritter wrote. "You can't keep a good roundabout down!"
The crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Youngsville Police told KLFY. Police responded to the crash at Chemin Metairie and Detente Road to find the sign destroyed.
Officers then canvassed the area and located the suspect’s vehicle on Guillot Road.
The suspect was given summons for hit-and-run, according to YPD.
The sign is somewhat of a landmark in Youngsville as it flanks the town's huge complex that plays home to a number of sports leagues and that the community uses for working out and recreation.
Just two weeks ago, a second sign was completed at the Chemin Metairie & Savoy roundabout. That sign was not affected by this incident.
