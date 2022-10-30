roundabout.1

Youngsville's mayor Ken Ritter posted a photo on Facebook on Sunday of the Youngsville Sports Complex sign after a car crashed through it.

 Contributed

The Youngsville Sports Complex sign has been destroyed after a vehicle crashed into it, according to a photo shared Sunday by Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter. 

"We will rebuild," Ritter wrote. "You can't keep a good roundabout down!"

The crash occurred about 3:30 a.m. Sunday, Youngsville Police told KLFY. Police responded to the crash at Chemin Metairie and Detente Road to find the sign destroyed.

Read more: How Youngsville became the unofficial roundabout capital of Louisiana

Officers then canvassed the area and located the suspect’s vehicle on Guillot Road.

The suspect was given summons for hit-and-run, according to YPD.

The sign is somewhat of a landmark in Youngsville as it flanks the town's huge complex that plays home to a number of sports leagues and that the community uses for working out and recreation.

Read more: 'Roundabout Now': Youngsville residents launch podcast about their growing city

Just two weeks ago, a second sign was completed at the Chemin Metairie & Savoy roundabout. That sign was not affected by this incident.

Read more: Broussard, Youngsville collaborate on new connector between two cities

View comments