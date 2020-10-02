A hopeful message landed in Jeannie Doucet's Lafayette backyard Monday afternoon as she taught English virtually to her eighth grade students during a thunderstorm.
Initially, Doucet glanced out the window and spotted what she thought was a downed electrical wire from the heavy rain. Upon closer examination, she realized it was forecasting device from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles.
The curious box, which arrived by parachute, didn't just have technical information and instructions. It also had a simple, powerful message written in red marker: "Stay strong. We will rebuild."
Doucet's home didn't suffer damage from Hurricane Laura like so many others in southwestern Louisiana. Still, the message brightened her day.
"That was the nicest moment," Doucet said. "I just kind of had an image of this scientist writing that message, and it was just kind of a pleasant moment."
The scientist behind the message is Chanelle Stigger, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. Stigger is known in the office for writing thoughtful messages on each radiosonde before releasing it into the sky.
She's done this nearly every day for the two years she's been on the job and has never heard back from anyone who's spotted one until a reporter reached out for this story.
"Most people just write 'This isn't a weapon' or something like that," Stigger said. "But I'm kind of a cheery person, and I want to be spreading more joy to everyone else. That's kind of my aim in life, not just at work. I'm the one trying to spread cheer and joy and happiness. This is a way for me to spread joy anywhere."
For the meteorologists who work in Lake Charles and across the globe, releasing a weather balloon is a routine task that's as normal as clocking in or making a pot of coffee. The balloons, attached to radiosondes, go up twice per day from National Weather Service offices across the United States. Hundreds more go up each day at similar organizations in other countries.
During the summer months, the balloons go up at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. every day. The time is bumped an hour earlier to 5 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the winter months. As many as four per day go up during inclement weather events, such as hurricanes.
Each radiosonde collects and transmits data through radio waves back to the office to help meteorologists forecast weather conditions. The information is only transmitted on the way up. After about 110 minutes of flight, the radiosonde parachutes down from the sky, often landing in rural areas or bodies of water.
"We've had balloon launches land back at the office," said Roger Erickson, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Lake Charles. "Typically they don't go very far in the summer, but in the wintertime, they can be carried all the way to Mississippi."
Stigger usually follows her heart when deciding what to write on a radiosonde on any given day: I hope you have a fantastic Friday! Stay cool! or We hope you have a great Thanksgiving! or It's hot y'all. Be very careful in this heat!
"I know these aren't always found," Stigger said. "But it's nice to know there's a fun message on them in case they are."
Since Hurricane Laura devastated the Lake Charles region, Stigger has written hopeful messages meant for victims who are still piecing together their lives.
The storm wasn't just something her team covered in a professional capacity. All two dozen of the employees who work at the National Weather Service office in Lake Charles were personally impacted by Hurricane Laura.
Stigger said she had the least amount of damage out of her colleagues, just water damage to the roof of her apartment unit. Some employees had their roofs ripped off by wind or smashed by fallen trees.
Her advice to anyone who is struggling to find hope in 2020? Don't go too deep into a moment, and if you do, remember that it is just one moment.
"When I was younger, I was dealing with a lot and was stressed out and depressed," Stigger said. "Now, I don't let myself go too deep into a moment. I know it only lasts for a moment. I know things will gradually keep getting better."