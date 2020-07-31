Two legal challenges to the candidacy of suspended Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope are scheduled to be heard Aug. 4 by two different judges.
Both the Louisiana Board of Ethics and District Attorney Keith Stutes on Thursday filed challenges alleging Pope was not qualified July 24 when he filed documents to become a candidate for reelection.
Pope was suspended without pay in October 2018 when he was convicted of several felony counts of malfeasance. He is appealing to the state supreme court after a state appeal court rejected his challenge.
State ethics officials filed a challenge Thursday in 15th Judicial District Court in Lafayette objecting to Pope's candidacy because of outstanding fines Pope owes for filing personal financial disclosure statements late.
That challenge is scheduled to be heard at 9 a.m. Aug. 4 by District Judge John Trahan.
Another challenge to Pope's candidacy was filed Thursday by Stutes after complaints from several citizens. It is scheduled for a hearing at 10 a.m. Aug. 4 before District Judge David Smith.
Ethics officials allege Pope signed a sworn affidavit July 24 in completing candidacy documents at the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Office declaring he owes no outstanding ethics fees.
Pope failed to file a required personal financial disclosure statement in 2018, ethics officials allege. In November 2019, the ethics officials issued a $2,500 fine and ordered Pope to pay the fine and file his financial disclosure, advising that if he did not comply it could jeopardize his candidacy for reelection, court documents show.
On July 2, ethics board officials advised Pope that they would object to his candidacy unless he paid the fine. Pope had not paid any part of the fine, the documents state. Twenty-two days later, Pope completed documents to qualify for reelection, swearing that he had no outstanding fees owed over ethics reasons.
Stutes, meanwhile, alleges in court filings that Pope is not registered to vote and is not qualified to vote therefore he does not meet the qualifications to run as a candidate in the Nov. 3 election.
Pope was convicted on felony counts of malfeasance in October 2018. As a convicted felon, his voter registration was suspended in December 2018, according to Registrar of Voters Charlene Meaux-Menard.
To qualify as a candidate for City Marshal in Louisiana, a person "shall be a resident elector" in the proper jurisdiction. An elector is someone who has the right to vote in an election.
Additional malfeasance charges are pending against Pope. He also was ordered to court in August over the possible suspension of his probation in another legal matter for not completing court-ordered community service work.