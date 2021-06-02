The search for the interim police chief of Broussard has been narrowed to two candidates: Vance Olivier, a longtime Lafayette Police Department lieutenant with management experience, and James Rogers Jr., a Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office investigator for the district attorney who has worked for multiple agencies.

Olivier and Rogers were interviewed by the Broussard mayor and city council during a special meeting Tuesday evening. Both said during the public meeting that they also intend to run for the elected position in the fall of 2022.

The men are vying for the position recently vacated by Brannon Decou, who served as police chief of Broussard for 20 years until his June 1 retirement amid a sexual harassment investigation that resulted in the firing of Assistant Chief Christopher Galvez.

+9 Broussard police chief faces allegations of sexual harassment by former officers Taylor Jones says he'll never forget the November night when he had his first panic attack.

Olivier, who worked for the Sheriff's Office for five years before starting at the Lafayette Police Department 25 years ago, said he applied for the position because it would serve as a challenge at this point in his career and he has the right experience to move the Broussard Police Department forward.

"Sometimes the officers are not heard," Olivier said. "Throughout my career, I was probably one of those guys on the bottom and you feel like sometimes you're not heard. I think it's important and imperative upon us to sit down with each officer at some point. I try to do it with my supervisor and see: What are the challenges you're facing on a daily basis? We've got to provide them with all the resources available, the newest technology, to make their job easier. Anything you can do to make their job easier I think is a plus."

Olivier said he has managed about 60 people on a day-to-day basis for the past two years. He's also responsible for budgeting and equipment acquisition and allocation in his current role. He also has served as a public information officer in a previous role and said he is comfortable working with the public and media.

Rogers, who has worked multiple stints at the Sheriff's Office in addition to the Broussard and Scott police departments, said he applied for the position in an effort to bring back trust and transparency in community policing.

"The quality of a good leader, No. 1, is communication," Rogers said. "You got to get down on their level. You have to not give up. You have to be willing to, whatever troubles they're having, you have to be able to walk through fire with them. I think it's important for everyone in public office. I think the more communicating, the better you listen to your own officers, the better they'll be able to perform their job, which, in turn, will be better for the community. And, ultimately, I think that's what we're all in it for anyway is the community, to do what's best for them."

Rogers said he manages five to six people in his current role but has managed as many as 25 people in a previous position. He does not have experience in managing a budget but said he attended budget meetings while working at the Broussard Police Department. He also has not served as a public information officer, but he said he has observed supervisors and peers in that role.

Top stories in Acadiana in your inbox Twice daily we'll send you the day's biggest headlines. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou to retire amid sexual harassment investigation Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou announced his retirement Monday afternoon as the city continues its investigation into sexual harassment …

+2 Broussard's assistant police chief fired as sexual harassment investigation continues The assistant police chief of Broussard was fired Tuesday for failing to properly address sexual harassment complaints, according to minutes f…

The new interim police chief will be responsible for appointing a new assistant chief.

Olivier said he would appoint someone with the same vision and values as himself for the department. Rogers said he would get council input and appoint someone who would do good police work for the community.

The only public comment during the meeting came from a Broussard resident and Lafayette police officer who spoke in support of Olivier.

Neither candidate was asked about sexual harassment training or how they would address such workplace complaints during the interviews. After the meeting, both Olivier and Rogers said the topic didn't need to be directly addressed because such topics are covered regularly in law enforcement trainings.

A nine-member committee of Broussard residents recommended Olivier and Rogers for the interim police chief position after reviewing résumés of seven applicants. The committee members include the mayor, three council members and five community members who have worked in law enforcement.

The Broussard City Council will select the interim police chief during a special meeting next week. The day and time of the meeting have not been set, but the vote will also be open to the public. Information on the special meeting will be posted at cityofbroussard.com/government/city-council.

Ex-Broussard police officer files whistleblower retaliation lawsuit against city A former officer with the Broussard Police Department who voiced concerns about inappropriate behavior by the chief and assistant chief during…